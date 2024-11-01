One Of Texas' Prettiest Towns Is An Artsy Outdoor Paradise Hidden In The Heart Of Hill Country
East Texas has its piney woods, and West Texas has its vast deserts. North Texas has its shiny cities and open plains, and South Texas can claim the coast. But Central Texas? Well, they get to have Texas Hill Country, with its expansive vineyards and rolling hills. And there is one thing all Texans can agree on, no matter where in the state they reside, and that is that Texas Hill Country is beautiful. Hill Country is a popular tourist destination, bringing in folks from all around Texas and the surrounding states to experience not only the natural beauty of the countryside but also the charming little towns that call the region home.
Wimberley, Texas, is conveniently located about halfway between San Antonio and Austin (just a little over an hour's drive from San Antonio, and just under an hour from Austin). This quaint town has a population of fewer than 3,000 people, but what it lacks in residents it makes up for in charm (and it doesn't hurt that it's part of Texas' under-the-radar wine region). Wimberley is an artsy town known for its live music, its collection of art galleries, and what might be the most-recognized swimming hole in Texas — Jacob's Well.
Exploring nature in Wimberley, Texas
A trip to Wimberley wouldn't be complete without a visit to Jacob's Well. One of the largest submerged caves in Texas, Jacob's Well pumps out thousands of gallons of artesian spring water every day. This stunning pool is a popular photo spot and a fun place to swim (it stays 68 degrees year-round). Jacob's Well is located in an environmentally sensitive area, so while tourists are always welcome to visit, the swimming hole might not always be open for swimming, so be sure to check before you go. If not, head over to the equally stunning Blue Hole Regional Park for a dive into crystal-clear waters.
Birders, kayakers, and anyone who likes to fish will love Wimberley. Birdwatchers will want to check out Patsy Glenn Refuge, home to scissor-tailed flycatchers, American kestrels, and cedar waxwings. Bring your own kayak or rent one for a paddle down the clear-blue Blanco River. If it's fishing you prefer, beginners and pros alike can spend the day fly fishing or lure fishing for Guadalupe bass, freshwater sunfish, and rainbow trout. And if you want to combine a love for shopping with a love for the outdoors, schedule your visit during Wimberley Market Days. Held on the first Saturday of every month, the event boasts nearly 500 vendors located in a beautiful, shaded outdoor space.
Wimberley's thriving art and music scene
Art lovers will delight in the Wimberley Gallery Trail, a (mostly) walkable self-guided tour through the art galleries of downtown Wimberley. You'll experience the works of local artists spanning many mediums, from sculptures to painting to glassworks and everything in between. If you visit in the spring you may even be in town for the Wimberley Arts Fest, a weekend-long celebration of local artists.
Wimberley, which is located near Luckenback, one of Texas' coolest music towns, is a certified Texas Music Friendly Community. Its live music scene is hot, with venues across town, ranging from coffee shops to outdoor stages (and even a regional park) that showcase local musicians. Bring some chairs for a picnic and combine your love for live music with your love for the great outdoors at Concerts In The Park at Blue Hole Regional Park. These free concerts take place in April (just like the arts festival). You can also attend a Stars Over Wimberley benefit concert. These concerts bring high-profile artists to small, intimate venues to raise money for scholarships for local students. For more Texas Hill Country, visit Garner State Park, just a few hours west.