One Of Texas' Prettiest Towns Is An Artsy Outdoor Paradise Hidden In The Heart Of Hill Country

East Texas has its piney woods, and West Texas has its vast deserts. North Texas has its shiny cities and open plains, and South Texas can claim the coast. But Central Texas? Well, they get to have Texas Hill Country, with its expansive vineyards and rolling hills. And there is one thing all Texans can agree on, no matter where in the state they reside, and that is that Texas Hill Country is beautiful. Hill Country is a popular tourist destination, bringing in folks from all around Texas and the surrounding states to experience not only the natural beauty of the countryside but also the charming little towns that call the region home.

Advertisement

Wimberley, Texas, is conveniently located about halfway between San Antonio and Austin (just a little over an hour's drive from San Antonio, and just under an hour from Austin). This quaint town has a population of fewer than 3,000 people, but what it lacks in residents it makes up for in charm (and it doesn't hurt that it's part of Texas' under-the-radar wine region). Wimberley is an artsy town known for its live music, its collection of art galleries, and what might be the most-recognized swimming hole in Texas — Jacob's Well.