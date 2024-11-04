Near Amsterdam Is A Charming Colorful Town With Toy-Like Architecture And Traditional Crafts
Amsterdam is one of the most popular travel destinations in the entire world, with over 8.5 million international tourists visiting the city in 2023. Renowned thanks to its architecture, bustling food scene, and stunning canals, Amsterdam is filled with unique experiences that can only happen there. For folks heading to Europe, Amsterdam is undoubtedly a must-visit, especially thanks to its relatively central location. Closely connected to other premier cities like Paris, Brussels, London, and more, Amsterdam is perfect as a first or last stop on a Euro-centric trip. However, if you've made it to Amsterdam, be sure to visit this charming colorful town that boasts stunning, toy-like architecture.
There are several day trips that you can take from Amsterdam, and one of the best to partake in is a quick visit to the city of Zaandam. Heading to Zaandam shouldn't be an issue at all, as the quirky town is just outside of Amsterdam, making it perfectly accessible via public transportation. What makes Zaandam so special is its unique architecture, which feels reminiscent of LEGO bricks stacked on top of one another. Perhaps the most absorbing and eye-popping building in the town is the Inntel Hotel (part of a larger chain). The Hotel looks as if it consists of several houses built on top of another, leading to a special design that's perfect for photo ops.
A whimsical town, the area boasts plenty of unique buildings which are as charming as they are special. The larger area also has tons of windmills that can be visited. Consider heading to De Zaansche Molen which accepts visitors, allowing tourists to get up close and personal with one of the Netherlands' most stunning symbols.
Visiting the Zaanse Schans neighborhood is a must in Zaandam
Zaandam is perfect for a daytrip, especially if you're coming from Amsterdam. While you're more than welcome to stay overnight in the historic town, you can easily see the town over the course of a few hours. The most important thing to do in the area is visiting the Zaanse Schans neighborhood. This is an authentic, historic, and charming slice of the town that maintains traditional Netherlands aesthetics. Here is where you'll find picturesque windmills and a serene countryside. The neighborhood isn't too far away from the city's most prominent site, the Inntel Hotel.
When in Zaanse Schans, be sure to take your time and explore the area for its cultural riches. Spend time at the various windmills in the area and investigate the local, rustic shops. Be sure to see the visit some of the wooden houses that make this area particularly special. While walking through the area, you'll find tons of artisanal stores that sell wares like homemade jewelry, unique souvenirs, and more. You can also find classic foods here from vendors. Be sure to try some local cheese and have some bitterballen, a traditional Dutch food. This area also has many museums, such as the Mill Museum, which allows visitors to learn more about the mills that populate and dominate in the area.
The Zaanse Schans neighborhood is charming and welcoming, and you probably could spend an entire day here. There are, however, other things to do, which can make your trip to Zaandam more exciting.
Explore the Netherlands' history in Zaandam
What makes Zaandam so special is how quirky and unique it is, especially when it comes to presenting the Netherlands' history. If you want to explore one of the country's unique offerings, you should head to the Clog Museum in the town. The Netherlands has a rich history with wooden shoes, and this quirky museum has one of the country's biggest collections. Here, you'll find out more about the Netherlands' relationship with wooden shoes. Equal parts historical and artistic, the Clog Museum is also a great place to get some cute souvenirs for your loved ones.
To see another historical side of Zaandam, you'll have to head to the Czar Peter House. One of the oldest museums in the country, the wooden house is named after Czar Peter I of Russia, who stayed there during his time in the Netherlands. He came to the country to learn about shipbuilding, creating a lasting impression. Czar Peter I is one of the country's most celebrated individuals, with the city of Zaandam also boasting a monument modeled after the influential Russian. The monument is located in the Dam Square, which is where you'll find tons of places to eat and relax after a long day of walking.
