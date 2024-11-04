Near Amsterdam Is A Charming Colorful Town With Toy-Like Architecture And Traditional Crafts

Amsterdam is one of the most popular travel destinations in the entire world, with over 8.5 million international tourists visiting the city in 2023. Renowned thanks to its architecture, bustling food scene, and stunning canals, Amsterdam is filled with unique experiences that can only happen there. For folks heading to Europe, Amsterdam is undoubtedly a must-visit, especially thanks to its relatively central location. Closely connected to other premier cities like Paris, Brussels, London, and more, Amsterdam is perfect as a first or last stop on a Euro-centric trip. However, if you've made it to Amsterdam, be sure to visit this charming colorful town that boasts stunning, toy-like architecture.

There are several day trips that you can take from Amsterdam, and one of the best to partake in is a quick visit to the city of Zaandam. Heading to Zaandam shouldn't be an issue at all, as the quirky town is just outside of Amsterdam, making it perfectly accessible via public transportation. What makes Zaandam so special is its unique architecture, which feels reminiscent of LEGO bricks stacked on top of one another. Perhaps the most absorbing and eye-popping building in the town is the Inntel Hotel (part of a larger chain). The Hotel looks as if it consists of several houses built on top of another, leading to a special design that's perfect for photo ops.

A whimsical town, the area boasts plenty of unique buildings which are as charming as they are special. The larger area also has tons of windmills that can be visited. Consider heading to De Zaansche Molen which accepts visitors, allowing tourists to get up close and personal with one of the Netherlands' most stunning symbols.

