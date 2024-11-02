The Massive Airport With 'Unrivaled Connectivity' That Won The Title As Best In All Of Asia

HKG is a powerhouse in the Asia-Pacific, serving over 120 airlines and connecting travelers to more than 220 destinations worldwide. Oh, and it also happens to be a five-hour flight away from 50% of the world's population. While it may not get as much fanfare as its flashier counterparts, HKG still consistently ranks among the best. It's currently sitting comfortably as 11th among the world's top 100 airports on Skytrax's list and has the air flight equivalent of a Michelin star, just like Houston's William Hobby airport — and it's easy to see why.

Hong Kong International spares no effort in making the passenger experience as smooth as possible. With smart screening, travelers can skip the hassle of separating electronics and liquids. Full-body scanners are in place, so say goodbye to those awkward handheld wands. Plus, the Smartphone Express Bag Drop Service means you can check in with your phone and breeze through the airport.

Stuck on a layover? No problem. HKG has plenty of amenities to keep you comfortable, from world-class lounges to free shower facilities and cozy rest areas for non-lounge dwellers. And don't miss the Sky Bridge — the world's longest airside bridge — where you can watch planes pass beneath your feet. Of course, the shopping and dining are top-notch, with duty-free galore and plenty of international cuisine to fuel you up. In short, roaming around and staying at HKG is a dream. As one Redditor put it, "When I found out I could check in my luggage downtown central at the IFC mall airline counters, then shop IFC mall and have a meal, and take an easy metro ride to HK airport, I thought I'd died and gone to heaven, so convenient is this option."

