The Massive Airport With 'Unrivaled Connectivity' That Won The Title As Best In All Of Asia
Unless you're lucky enough to live near Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP), crowned North America's best airport, or Denver International (DEN), America's largest airport with some of the best food options, your home airport probably leaves you underwhelmed. Frankly speaking, most airports aren't exactly paradise, with endless security lines and delays that make you question every decision you've ever made, especially during those chaotic peak travel days. But in other parts of the globe, it's a whole different story. Asia is home to some of the world's top airports, with Singapore's Changi and Doha's Hamad usually duking it out for the crown. However, in a surprising twist, a dark horse recently came out on top: Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), known for being a major travel hub packed with state-of-the-art amenities.
HKG is already a heavyweight when it comes to cargo — it's often touted as the busiest cargo airport in the world — but it turns out they're pretty good at handling actual people, too. At the 31st World Travel Awards, HKG snagged the title of Asia's Leading Airport for the second year running, beating out not only Changi but also South Korea's Incheon, Japan's Narita, and China's Guangzhou Baiyun. This is the seventh time HKG has nabbed this prize, with its first win way back in 2003, just five years after it opened. And if you're unfamiliar with the World Travel Awards, they're basically the "Oscars of the travel industry," voted on by both industry pros and travelers alike. So, yeah, it's kind of a big deal. While HKG doesn't always get the same hype as some of its glitzier competitors, it's quietly becoming a fan favorite — and don't be surprised if it soon lands at the very top of the best-of-the-best lists.
HKG has an impressive array of amenities
HKG is a powerhouse in the Asia-Pacific, serving over 120 airlines and connecting travelers to more than 220 destinations worldwide. Oh, and it also happens to be a five-hour flight away from 50% of the world's population. While it may not get as much fanfare as its flashier counterparts, HKG still consistently ranks among the best. It's currently sitting comfortably as 11th among the world's top 100 airports on Skytrax's list and has the air flight equivalent of a Michelin star, just like Houston's William Hobby airport — and it's easy to see why.
Hong Kong International spares no effort in making the passenger experience as smooth as possible. With smart screening, travelers can skip the hassle of separating electronics and liquids. Full-body scanners are in place, so say goodbye to those awkward handheld wands. Plus, the Smartphone Express Bag Drop Service means you can check in with your phone and breeze through the airport.
Stuck on a layover? No problem. HKG has plenty of amenities to keep you comfortable, from world-class lounges to free shower facilities and cozy rest areas for non-lounge dwellers. And don't miss the Sky Bridge — the world's longest airside bridge — where you can watch planes pass beneath your feet. Of course, the shopping and dining are top-notch, with duty-free galore and plenty of international cuisine to fuel you up. In short, roaming around and staying at HKG is a dream. As one Redditor put it, "When I found out I could check in my luggage downtown central at the IFC mall airline counters, then shop IFC mall and have a meal, and take an easy metro ride to HK airport, I thought I'd died and gone to heaven, so convenient is this option."
The airport is slated to impress even more in the coming years
HKG is already pretty impressive, but it's not resting on its laurels. In October 2024, the airport doubled down on its ambitious plans to transform into the world's number-one airport, expanding its original 2019 blueprint. The revamped vision boasts an airport city complete with an art community featuring galleries and studios, a large marina, public leisure spaces, AsiaWorld-Expo Phase 2 (a multi-purpose arena with a capacity for 20,000 people), and a "Jet Fresh Market" offering a unique culinary experience for travelers. And all that is on top of the retail and entertainment complex, new hotel, and office towers already slated to open by 2025.
Given HKG's track record of constantly leveling up since it opened in 1998, it's safe to bet these plans will materialize. Everything's slated to roll out between 2026 and 2031, and if it all goes without a hitch, it may just become a must-visit destination all on its own. "HKIA is a leading international aviation hub in Asia. With the three-runway system fully operating by the end of this year, we are in a position to press full steam ahead with innovative projects in different market segments," Fred Lam, the chairman of Airport Authority Hong Kong, said in a statement. "The expansion of the development blueprint will focus on leveraging Hong Kong's unique advantages and creating synergy among various projects to transform the Airport City into a new landmark of Asia. It will be a distinct tourist hotspot for visitors from Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and all over the world, especially premium visitors, injecting impetus into the economic growth of Hong Kong and the region."