The Type Of ATM Rick Steves Warns Tourists To Avoid Using In Europe
There is all sorts of advice out there about how to handle money while traveling in Europe, like avoiding using your debit card as a payment method and skipping the currency exchange booths at airports because they give you a terrible exchange rate. Both of those slices of wisdom are useful, but what happens when you need to take out cash? You may need it, as travel pro Rick Steves tells us. He explains on his website, "Although credit cards are widely accepted in Europe, in some corners (Greece, for example) cash is still king. Here an overdependence on plastic can shape the Europe you experience." You can, of course, get cash from an ATM. It sounds straightforward, but Steves warns us that some ATMs are better than others. Independent ATMs, he says, can cost you a lot more money than you planned.
Steves advises, "Avoid 'independent' ATMs, such as Travelex, Euronet, Your Cash, Cardpoint, and Cashzone. These have high fees, can be less secure, and may trick users with 'dynamic currency conversion.' Note that these 'independent' ATMs are often found next to bank ATMs in the hope that travelers will be too confused to notice the difference. Their machines may even have signs that scream 'Free Cash Withdrawals' — don't believe it." Instead, he tells us only to use official machines at banks or take advantage of the ATMs at the airport, one of the most important amenities you should utilize while traveling.
How to use the right ATMs and recognize skimmers in Europe
If you're going to need more cash than you took out at the airport, it's important to pick an ATM that won't burden you with excessive fees. Say you're visiting a small town where they may only have a single ATM (or none at all); do your banking in a larger city first. Steves suggests you should look for a machine right outside the bank or in the lobby. Make sure you verify the official name or logo before approaching. Steves explains that these ATMs have cameras, which is essential in case you have an issue. If there is a problem with your card, you can go inside the bank to ask for assistance.
Another common travel scam to be aware of before your vacation is the ATM skimmer. These are fake card readers that take your information and use it to empty your account. They may be taped or glued to the machine, and the keyboard may be as well. Look out for anything that seems to sit too high up or pieces that are not attached completely. Another thing to watch for is a hidden camera. It could be hiding in something left near the ATM, like a cigarette box or a book, or in a small hole. If it seems off, it probably is.
One more bit of advice from Steves is to request an amount of money from the ATM that isn't going to come out in large bills, which local stores might not be able to break. He says, "My strategy: Request an odd amount (such as 2,800 Czech koruna instead of 3,000), and/or head right inside a bank to exchange your withdrawal for smaller bills."