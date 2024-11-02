One Of Italy's Oldest Destinations Is An Overlooked, Youthful University Town Rich With History

Founded in the 12th century B.C., Padua, Italy, is an ancient gem of a city where history comes alive. Often bypassed in favor of its more famous (and touristy) neighbor, Venice, which is located 25 miles east, Padua is worth a visit for experienced travelers who want to explore a less crowded city with a treasure trove of art, history, and delicious Italian food and drink. In fact, this city is where the beloved Aperol Spritz was invented. The University of Padua — one of the oldest in the world — infuses the city with youthful energy despite its age. Over 70,000 students spend their time learning here at one of the birthplaces of modern academics.

Advertisement

Today, Padua is especially famous for its two World Heritage Sites: the 14th-century frescos found throughout the city, especially Giotto's masterpiece of Scrovegni Chapel, and the Botanical Gardens. Beyond these two must-see Italian landmarks, you should take time to stroll Padua's cobblestone passages, browse the many museums at the University, and indulge in authentic Italian meals at quaint cafes.