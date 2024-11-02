Hawaii's Only Outlet Shopping Destination Is A Budget-Friendly Shopper's Paradise In Oahu
The islands of Hawaii are filled with beautiful cultural experiences, gorgeous natural views, and myriad incredible luxury resort options. But what you may not know is that Hawaii is actually a shopping destination for many travelers looking to bring a bit of Hawaii home with them. From the world's largest open-air shopping mall in Oahu to local, small business shops on Maui, the islands are filled with shopping experiences that are unlike any other. While retail therapy, especially on vacation, can be dangerous for the wallet, Hawaii also has a fantastic budget-friendly option for shoppers looking to score a deal.
The Waikele Premium Outlets on Oahu, only 14 miles from downtown Honolulu, is the only outlet shopping center in the state of Hawaii. Offering a variety of popular brand names, from Coach to Polo Ralph Lauren to Adidas, the center is the ideal spot for bargain hunters who love fashion to get some deeply discounted items. While popular favorites are definitely represented in the outlet's directory, you'll also find some local businesses among the international brands to support as well. The outlets' dining options, in particular, offer some great examples of fun, local cuisine, making the experience both budget-friendly and delicious.
Getting to Waikele Premium Outlets
Oahu is one of the best connected islands in Hawaii, highlighted by some amazing tour experiences unique to the island. And while it may seem like a shopping trip is an easy activity to navigate to and from on your own, and you wouldn't necessarily need to book a tour to facilitate it, looking at options on Viator may actually be a great idea for a completely hassle-free Waikele Premium Outlets experience. That's mostly because, if you don't have a rental car to go shopping, you may find it challenging — and not at all budget conscious — to get to the outlets in the first place.
Despite Oahu's connectivity, if you're staying in Waikiki or Honolulu, relying on public transport may take you up to an hour — sometimes more to get to the outlet — and then it'll take another hour to get back. While an extremely budget-conscious option, it can take several buses and a small walk to finally reach your destination. And even though Waikele is a relatively short distance away from the touristy areas of the island, like Honolulu, a taxi can cost you as much as $70 each way, and wait times depending on the taxi company can range 20 to 40 minutes. Unless you're traveling with a larger group of people splitting the fare, this cost can be prohibitive. Of course, you can try your hand at an Uber, but there's no guarantee that it will be any cheaper or will come any faster if you're in a hurry.
Why a Viator experience works for this shopping journey
And that's where a Viator experience comes in. Viator offers a Waikele Outlet Shopping shuttle experience with pick up and drop off points throughout Honolulu and at some of the city's most popular hotels. At just under $40, the shuttle is a round-trip transport that doesn't put a limit on how many shopping bags you can bring with you back to Waikiki. The experience package also offers a VIP, deal booklet filled with additional coupons for shoppers to use, an added budget-friendly perk.
Reviewers are split on the quality of the shuttle experience, however. While the majority of reviewers award the shuttle 5-stars, applauding the smooth ride, friendly staff, and easy pick-up, a handful of 1-star reviews critiqued the efficiency and punctuality of the schedule. The more moderate, middle-of-the-road reviews mostly were disappointed in the outlet itself, rather than the shuttle service. However, as the 5-star reviews suggest, the shuttle was mostly hassle-free and the outlets provided a great shopping expedition.
Regardless of how you choose to make your way there, Waikele Premium Outlets is worth an adventure if you're an avid shopper hoping to cash in on those steep designer discounts and deals, and Hawaii's low state sales tax. As Hawaii's only outlet center, it may be worth a peruse if you enjoy shopping or at the very least if you want to try some fun, local interpretations of Hawaiian-infused foods. With all that said, Oahu really does have something for everyone, including your favorite shopaholic.