Hawaii's Only Outlet Shopping Destination Is A Budget-Friendly Shopper's Paradise In Oahu

Oahu is one of the best connected islands in Hawaii, highlighted by some amazing tour experiences unique to the island. And while it may seem like a shopping trip is an easy activity to navigate to and from on your own, and you wouldn't necessarily need to book a tour to facilitate it, looking at options on Viator may actually be a great idea for a completely hassle-free Waikele Premium Outlets experience. That's mostly because, if you don't have a rental car to go shopping, you may find it challenging — and not at all budget conscious — to get to the outlets in the first place.

Advertisement

Despite Oahu's connectivity, if you're staying in Waikiki or Honolulu, relying on public transport may take you up to an hour — sometimes more to get to the outlet — and then it'll take another hour to get back. While an extremely budget-conscious option, it can take several buses and a small walk to finally reach your destination. And even though Waikele is a relatively short distance away from the touristy areas of the island, like Honolulu, a taxi can cost you as much as $70 each way, and wait times depending on the taxi company can range 20 to 40 minutes. Unless you're traveling with a larger group of people splitting the fare, this cost can be prohibitive. Of course, you can try your hand at an Uber, but there's no guarantee that it will be any cheaper or will come any faster if you're in a hurry.

Advertisement