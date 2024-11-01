One Of Kentucky's Friendliest Towns Is A Youthful Artsy Paradise Full Of Outdoor Adventures

Less than two hours from Louisville, one of Kentucky's friendliest towns invites travelers to explore a world of artsy experiences and outdoor adventures. This slice of Southern paradise is known as Berea. Located in a state with attractions like the "Niagara Of The South" and Mammoth Cave National Park's underground adventures, Berea stands out for its youthful spirit and unique allure.

Home to a charming public art tour, several stunning galleries, and an annual craft festival, the city has been dubbed one of the best small art towns in America. If that's not enough to impress you, Berea also boasts gorgeous natural scenery. Visitors can spend their morning discovering one of the country's best hikes at the Pinnacles of Berea, then enjoy an evening on the water at Owsley Fork Reservoir. With the local Berea College campus and a median population age of around 32.4, Berea complements its friendly reputation with a young and lively energy that welcomes travelers.