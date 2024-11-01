One Of Kentucky's Friendliest Towns Is A Youthful Artsy Paradise Full Of Outdoor Adventures
Less than two hours from Louisville, one of Kentucky's friendliest towns invites travelers to explore a world of artsy experiences and outdoor adventures. This slice of Southern paradise is known as Berea. Located in a state with attractions like the "Niagara Of The South" and Mammoth Cave National Park's underground adventures, Berea stands out for its youthful spirit and unique allure.
Home to a charming public art tour, several stunning galleries, and an annual craft festival, the city has been dubbed one of the best small art towns in America. If that's not enough to impress you, Berea also boasts gorgeous natural scenery. Visitors can spend their morning discovering one of the country's best hikes at the Pinnacles of Berea, then enjoy an evening on the water at Owsley Fork Reservoir. With the local Berea College campus and a median population age of around 32.4, Berea complements its friendly reputation with a young and lively energy that welcomes travelers.
What makes Berea such an incredible small art town?
Berea celebrates its creative side with galleries, public art, and artisan shops. Visitors can spend hours perusing the fine jewelry at Gilliam Gallery & Studio, paintings at Gallery 103, and woodworking creations at The Cabin of Old Town Artisan Gallery. As you explore the town's galleries, look for stops along Berea's Public Art Tour. The tour features 20 stops, including stained glass windows, murals, and metal sculptures. If you're lucky, you might even spot artists working on new creations. Tourists can support these local artists by picking up a handcrafted souvenir or artwork from the Kentucky Artisan Center. The center showcases creations by more than 800 local artisans.
Travelers can also visit in July for one of the city's biggest annual art events. The Berea Craft Festival runs during one weekend and features more than 110 artists from around the country. During the festival, visitors can appreciate various artists' creations, peruse vendor booths, and refuel at food trucks. As of 2024, admission is $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, and free for kids under 12. Guests can also enjoy free parking and bring their (leashed) dogs.
Have a blast with outdoor adventures in Berea
While you can see one of the East Coast's most iconic national parks in Kentucky, Berea's outstanding outdoor recreation opportunities offer adventure away from big park crowds. Whether you enjoy challenging treks or more serene nature walks, the Pinnacles of Berea are worth checking out for one of the country's best hikes. Several trails wind through the Pinnacles area, inviting guests to choose whichever path suits their skill level. Lookout spots throughout the Pinnacles show off the sprawling Kentucky landscape views that help make this hiking destination so beloved. Managed by Berea College's Forestry Outreach Center, Pinnacles parking and admission are free. Trails are open from dawn to dusk, but it's a good idea to check the outreach center's official website or social media accounts for weather-related and seasonal closures.
For more outdoor sightseeing, take a trip to Anglin Falls. Open year round, this gorgeous waterfall freezes over in the winter, which makes for a spectacular sight. If you prefer cycling, Berea City Park invites you to explore its trails with your bike. Even kayakers can appreciate Berea's natural wonders with a paddling excursion on the Owsley Fork Reservoir.