Stay In A Gorgeous Victorian Lighthouse On A California Island For A One-Of-A-Kind Getaway

With no internet or television on the island, you are in for an unplugged retreat. If you want to relax, you can head upstairs to the cozy community room, warmed by a wood-burning stove, and outfitted with board games, puzzles, and reading material. You can also head outside to play horseshoes, wander the grounds, or sit on a bench to gaze at the sea. A guided tour is also included with your stay, so you can learn more about the lighthouse and the vintage foghorn in operation.

Advertisement

If you'd rather just make it a day trip, the island grounds are open for day use on the fourth Saturday of the month during the summer for $45 per person. This rate includes the boat ride to and from the island, with about four hours in between to explore. You're welcome to pack your own picnic or fishing supplies. Whether you stay for a few hours or a few nights, the East Brother Light Station is a serene seaside escape. And once you feel reset and ready for more of the Bay Area, you can check out one of the world's most scenic ferry rides across the water.