Stay In A Gorgeous Victorian Lighthouse On A California Island For A One-Of-A-Kind Getaway
The gleaming California coast is dotted with historic lighthouses. From the small, house-like Battery Point Lighthouse in Crescent City to the towering Alcatraz Lighthouse in the San Francisco Bay, there are plenty of lighted beacons to stop and marvel at while you're cruising down California's striking coast on a road trip. However, only half of the state's lighthouses are open to the public for interior tours, and even fewer allow visitors to stay the night.
If you're looking for a lighthouse to stay in, head to the East Brother Light Station for a unique retreat. Perched on an island, looming over the quiet waters between the San Francisco Bay and the San Pablo Bay, the restored 1800s Victorian lighthouse now operates as an all-inclusive bed and breakfast. With breathtaking views, gourmet dining, and gorgeously decorated rooms, this place is perfect for a couples getaway or a solo trip.
Rooms with a bay view
A 10-minute boat ride from the Point San Pablo Harbor, the East Brother Light Station's main charm is its secluded location. Once on the island, you'll be greeted by the stunning lighthouse and fog signal building, surrounded by an idyllic white picket fence. The lighthouse houses four stately rooms with queen-sized beds, and the fog signal building has a fifth room with nautical decor. Each lighthouse room is named for its unique view and decorated accordingly. You can stay in the quaint Marin Room, which faces Mount Tamalpais in Marin County and features rose-colored furnishings. Otherwise, you can choose the blue-hued San Francisco Room, facing south with a distant view of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and the city skyline.
Whichever room you book, you'll have access to a full gourmet breakfast served in the dining room at 9 a.m., which boasts specialty menu items like the Lighthouse French Toast Soufflé. At night, you can enjoy a multi-course dinner with entrées like Beef Wellington and citrus-glazed Cornish hen, as well as a seasonally rotating list of local wines. After dining, you can climb the spiral staircase to the widow's walk for a view of the bay from above.
Enjoy a serene island retreat
With no internet or television on the island, you are in for an unplugged retreat. If you want to relax, you can head upstairs to the cozy community room, warmed by a wood-burning stove, and outfitted with board games, puzzles, and reading material. You can also head outside to play horseshoes, wander the grounds, or sit on a bench to gaze at the sea. A guided tour is also included with your stay, so you can learn more about the lighthouse and the vintage foghorn in operation.
If you'd rather just make it a day trip, the island grounds are open for day use on the fourth Saturday of the month during the summer for $45 per person. This rate includes the boat ride to and from the island, with about four hours in between to explore. You're welcome to pack your own picnic or fishing supplies. Whether you stay for a few hours or a few nights, the East Brother Light Station is a serene seaside escape. And once you feel reset and ready for more of the Bay Area, you can check out one of the world's most scenic ferry rides across the water.