Wander Through Italy's Hilltop Paradise Of A Town With Local Flavors And Timeless Festivals
Italy is a beloved travel destination that 2.2 million Americans visit each year. Drawn in by the country's alluring, laid-back way of life—and the promise of embracing la dolce vita — Italy is an irresistible travel destination. As mass tourism becomes a growing issue, more and more holidaymakers are opting to bypass the canals of Venice, Colosseum of Rome, and beaches of Amalfi in favor of off-the-beaten-path towns and villages that still offer the beautiful landscapes, incredible cuisine, rich history, and fascinating culture, but with fewer crowds. Those looking to skip overrated tourist traps on a visit to Italy will be pleased to discover the lesser-visited, laid-back and authentically Italian small town of Treia.
With its picturesque hilltop setting, this medieval locale is a hidden gem for visitors seeking traditional Italian culture and heritage without the vast tourist hordes. Located in the Marche region of Italy, between the Conero Riviera and Sibillini Mountains, just 10 miles from the city of Macerata, Treia is brimming with history, breathtaking views, and a centuries-old festival unlike any other in the country. The town's peaceful hilltop setting offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, overlooking the Potenza River Valley, rolling hills, and vineyards. For a scenic Italian escape that seamlessly merges natural beauty, unique culinary traditions, and historical charm, Treia is hard to beat.
Embrace local flavors and culinary traditions in Treia
Much like the rest of Italy, Treia offers no shortage of local cuisine to sample, so you won't struggle finding authentic places to eat. The regional cuisine is known as cucina povera — or poor man's food — due to its history of using humble ingredients to create dishes that were calorically dense to sustain the working population. Seasonality was also a big consideration, and these themes have prevailed to this day. One of Treia's traditional snacks, calcione, a cheesy pastry that is both a little bit sweet and spicy, is typically consumed around Easter. The town even dedicates an entire festival to it, held from late May to early June. Another must-try dish is vincisgrassi, a rustic pasta similar to lasagna, traditionally made with a mixed meat sauce and seven layers of pasta sheets.
Cured meats and cheese are also popular in the region, reflecting strong farming traditions. Pork products like Prosciutto di Carpegna DOP and Ciauscolo, for example, are integral parts of the region's diet. These pair perfectly with the region's local wines, such as Sangiovese and Verdicchio. One of the best places to sample some of these local dishes and expertly paired wines is at Il Casolare dei Segreti restaurant, offering a dine dining experience, and open for lunch and dinner daily except Mondays and Tuesdays. Another excellent option is Agriturismo Il Confine, which offers traditional local dishes in a picturesque farmhouse setting.
Discover Treia's historical significance and timeless festivals
Treia's ancient heritage is immediately apparent, with the town's medieval layout still immaculately preserved to this day. The town's ancient walls have witnessed Roman influence, which is reflected in many landmarks throughout the town. Expect cobbled streets, quaint dwellings, picturesque churches, and narrow, winding alleyways. Piazza della Repubblica, the town square, is perhaps the most notable area in town and is considered to be the heart of Treia. Its curved facade is quintessentially Italian, and the impressive marble balustrade offers sweeping 360-degree views of the Marche region. The piazza is also home to the town hall, the Church of San Filippo, and the Accademia Georgica.
Treia is perhaps best known for its summertime festival, the Disfida del Bracciale. This part historical reenactment, part sporting event reflects the town's centuries-old customs, dating back to the Renaissance period, and has since faded from popularity everywhere in the country but Treia and a few other locations, making it a real cultural highlight to witness. The sport involves participants from four districts of the town throwing a wooden bracelet across a court. The festivities continue into the night with food and drink. A spectacle unlike any other in Italy, the Disfida del Bracciale is held between July and August, and is a cultural spectacle worth adding to your itinerary.