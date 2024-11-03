Discover A UNESCO City Of Culinary Excellence In The Heart Of Arizona's Sonoran Desert
The Sonoran Desert is one of the most instantly recognizable landscapes in the American West, as it's the only place in the world where you'll find the saguaro cactus. The plant has long served as a crucial resource for both animals and people, with its fruits being harvested to make a variety of wines, candies, and other delicacies. The modern food scene in the Sonoran Desert doesn't solely rely on the saguaro, but the region remains a hotspot for culinary excellence. For proof of this, look no further than Tucson, Arizona, which is recognized as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.
Tucson is buried deep in the heart of the Sonoran Desert, sitting less than two hours from the Mexican border and just minutes from the underrated Saguaro National Park with breathtaking scenery. It boasts Native American and Mexican heritages, and its restaurants are overflowing with historically relevant dishes, locally sourced ingredients, and experimental flavors that are hard to find anywhere else. The city's culinary heritage and agricultural contributions helped Tucson become a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, proving there's more to the Sonoran Desert than just sand and sun.
Dine at these iconic Tucson restaurants
There's no shortage of innovative dining establishments in Tucson, and you'll find plenty of highly reviewed restaurants just by walking through its small downtown. One of the city's most unique experiences can be found at Tumerico, located about 1.4 miles east of The University of Arizona. Here, you'll find a blend of vegetarian and vegan dishes that change daily. Helmed by Chef Wendy Garcia (who was named a James Beard Award Semifinalist in 2023), the Latin American kitchen sources premium local ingredients and isn't afraid to experiment with unique concepts.
If you're looking for lodging that has excellent food options, look no further than the renovated Omni Tucson National Resort. Home to the upscale Bob's Steak and Chop House, it's a great choice for an elegant getaway. Meanwhile, seafood fans can head towards downtown to indulge their senses at Kingfisher. The restaurant recently saw a change in ownership, but it remains as popular as ever. Along with seafood, you'll find burgers, ribs, and a staggering number of wines, beers, and mixed drinks.
Speaking of drinks, Tucson has many breweries. Visit 1912 Brewing Company to sip on innovative sour beers, or check out the 100% employee-owned Barrio Brewing Company for the easy-drinking Barrio Blonde Ale. While the wine scene in Tucson isn't quite as established as the iconic Napa Valley, there are still some great wineries to enjoy in the Sonoran Desert. This includes the popular Charron Vineyards and Old Pueblo Cellars.
Attend one of Tucson's many food festivals
Hitting up one of the city's many restaurants makes it easy to see why it's been named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, but the best way to experience Tucson's culinary identity is by attending a local food festival. These run periodically throughout the year, though Tucson Meet Yourself in October is the highlight. As the temperatures finally start to cool, the town welcomes over 60 vendors for the multi-day event, giving you a chance to sample a variety of cuisines. Aside from food, the festival offers a variety of entertainment options, like the Heritage Beer Garden, Lowrider Car Celebration, and various musical performances.
Chiles, Chocolate, and Day of the Dead Festival is another unique event. Held in November, it's the ideal way to celebrate Día de los Muertos. Along with your usual Day of the Dead activities, such as face painting and crafting, you'll find an assortment of chile-inspired beverages, locally produced chocolate, and a variety of original desserts. The event typically takes place in the Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens, which makes for an incredible backdrop to the festivities. November is a great time to visit Tucson in general, as the cooler temperatures let you get out and explore the many hiking trails that venture off into the Sonoran Desert. Consider booking a trip this time of year if you want to enjoy everything this multicultural city has to offer, including local favorites like the small but mighty Reid Zoo.