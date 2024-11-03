Discover A UNESCO City Of Culinary Excellence In The Heart Of Arizona's Sonoran Desert

There's no shortage of innovative dining establishments in Tucson, and you'll find plenty of highly reviewed restaurants just by walking through its small downtown. One of the city's most unique experiences can be found at Tumerico, located about 1.4 miles east of The University of Arizona. Here, you'll find a blend of vegetarian and vegan dishes that change daily. Helmed by Chef Wendy Garcia (who was named a James Beard Award Semifinalist in 2023), the Latin American kitchen sources premium local ingredients and isn't afraid to experiment with unique concepts.

If you're looking for lodging that has excellent food options, look no further than the renovated Omni Tucson National Resort. Home to the upscale Bob's Steak and Chop House, it's a great choice for an elegant getaway. Meanwhile, seafood fans can head towards downtown to indulge their senses at Kingfisher. The restaurant recently saw a change in ownership, but it remains as popular as ever. Along with seafood, you'll find burgers, ribs, and a staggering number of wines, beers, and mixed drinks.

Speaking of drinks, Tucson has many breweries. Visit 1912 Brewing Company to sip on innovative sour beers, or check out the 100% employee-owned Barrio Brewing Company for the easy-drinking Barrio Blonde Ale. While the wine scene in Tucson isn't quite as established as the iconic Napa Valley, there are still some great wineries to enjoy in the Sonoran Desert. This includes the popular Charron Vineyards and Old Pueblo Cellars.

