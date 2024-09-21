This Small But Mighty Zoo Is A Local Favorite In Arizona For A Reason
If you ask travelers how they spend their time in Arizona, you'll get answers like hiking in Sedona, driving down to the Grand Canyon National Park, hunting ghosts in Jerome, or cruising through the Petrified Forest National Park. While these are all fantastic experiences, you'll have to approach a local to find treasures that won't be inundated with tourists and show a different side of Arizona. For instance, Reid Park Zoo is a Tucson favorite that tends to get overlooked by travelers.
While large zoos often have interesting animals and exhibits, visitors agree that small zoos are underrated. Some zoos present their animals in depressing enclosures with a low quality of life, but Reid Park makes the animals the stars of the show above all else. Focusing heavily on conservation, the zoo emphasizes sustainability, ensuring a comfortable ecosystem for wildlife from around the world. These values are ingrained into its mission and are part of the reason why locals love visiting the over 250 animals living comfortably in habitats that closely recreate their native environments.
More than just a zoo, Reid Park is an experience that's earned a 4.5-star Tripadvisor rating, with reviews touting it as a "Great place to visit with young kids" and an "Amazing little zoo." At only 24 acres, it is not a massive zoo, but there is plenty to see and do at Reid Park for locals looking to fill the day or travelers who want to enjoy an authentic Tucson treasure.
Animals and activities at Reid Park
Topping the showbill is a collection of more than 30 adorable, exotic, hilarious, and sometimes intimidating species. From the white-faced squirrel monkeys lounging among the tree branches to stone-faced American alligators, Reid Park Zoo offers it all. Bears, elephants, goats, meerkats, zebra, and an array of other mammalian exhibits round off a packed map of enclosures you can visit.
A visit to Reid Park isn't just about watching playful lions or elusive jaguars. In between being delighted by animals, there are plenty of activities to participate in. Children and adults alike can jump aboard the Reid Park Zoo Railway for an excursion around the Gene C. Reid Park pond, while younger zoo-goers will delight in the Cox Wildlife Carousel. As fun as it can be to watch animals in their habitats, it's also worth keeping an eye peeled for the many hands-on animal presentations that pop up — the staff often break out some wild friends for a 15-minute presentation to spread awareness of conservation efforts and often offer the chance to pet something exotic.
As several reviews on Tripadvisor note, you can easily spend two or so hours at Reid Park and feel like you've gotten your money's worth. Granted, that could be because ticket prices are low, at only $11.25 for adults, $7 for children ages 2 to 14, or $9.25 for seniors aged 62 and above. There are also year-long membership options, and browsing the Reid Park website opens a world of natural wonders visitors should be excited to explore.
Tips for visiting Reid Park Zoo
As a must-visit attraction in Tucson, the Reid Park Zoo should already be on your travel itinerary. However, there are a few things to remember before your visit. First and foremost, the zoo's hours change seasonally. From October to May, hours run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Throughout the rest of the year, the zoo is open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to accommodate Tucson's hotter temperatures. During summer, temperatures can reach up to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, so consider arriving early to avoid overheating and dress appropriately.
It's not just temperatures that should drive your early arrival. Several reviews on Tripadvisor recommend showing up closer to the opening time in order to avoid the crowds and find the animals more active. Showing up early also means more opportunities to catch one of the informational Keeper Chats to learn about the animals on display, which are posted on the activity board at the zoo's front plaza.
Planning your day around Reid Park should be fairly simple. Visitors note that it doesn't take long to see everything, and you should expect to spend only a few hours at this Tucson zoo. You may find yourself craving something to eat, and travelers find that Tuscon is an underrated spot for foodies. The Flamingo Grill is available at the Welcome Plaza and has a surprisingly extensive menu, including Korean dogs, small bites, burgers, nachos, and plenty for kids to choose from.