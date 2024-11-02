Tennessee's Underrated And Award-Winning Wine Country Deserves Napa-Level Hype
Similar to many under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa, Nashville's Wine Country is just a 35-minute drive from the Tennessee capital's country music venues and bright city lights. Tucked into the rolling hills and farms of Franklin, the 95-acre Arrington Vineyards is co-owned by singer Kix Brooks. The vineyard opened in 2007 on 25 acres of farmland and has now nearly quadrupled in size. Arrington's 22 award-winning varietals are all produced on-site, and many of the grapes are even grown on the property. Their most popular red wine is the Red Fox Red, a luscious blend of primarily Sangiovese grapes.
Nashville boasts iconic tourist attractions like the Parthenon, but to escape the crowds, this family-friendly vineyard is a beautiful way to enjoy the bucolic countryside with a glass of wine in hand. For example, Arrington offers a wide range of experiences, like a tasting bar inside a cozy lodge, delicious guided food and wine pairing, and private experience inside their Nashville Room, which is decorated with country music memorabilia from Kix Brooks' collection. The vineyard also hosts live music events and food trucks and boasts a wide lawn and tables for picnics. A stop at this wine haven is also featured on Viator's tour of Nashville's wine country.
Touring Nashville's Wine Country
On your next Nashville trip, take a break from Broadway and spend a day exploring Tennessee's picturesque countryside with Viator's Private Half-Day Wine and Dine Tour from Nashville. On this six-hour tour, you'll be picked up in a private car in Downtown Nashville and head to Franklin to enjoy lunch at The Factory. Built in 1929, The complex is composed of 11 converted factory buildings that now house a wide range of restaurants and boutiques. You'll start wine tasting at Wines in the Fork, next to the scenic Leiper's Creek. Your next stop will be Arrington Vineyards in the heart of Nashville Wine Country. Overlooking the undulating hills and farmlands, you'll taste four of Arrington's top wines as part of their self-guided flight tasting. Take time to explore the idyllic property, with its acres of vineyards, historic red barn, and sprawling lawn dotted with picnic tables. At the end of the trip, you'll be dropped back off in Nashville.
This tour can accommodate up to four passengers, and the wine tastings are included in the price. Don't miss this extraordinary experience to discover Nashville's little-known wine country that is so close to the city. One reviewer raves, "Our driver and guide, Martin, was exceptionally friendly and helpful. The scenery was absolutely beautiful." If you want a private wine experience outside of the U.S., one of Spain's best-kept secrets is a scenic region producing the country's most praised wine.