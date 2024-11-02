Tennessee's Underrated And Award-Winning Wine Country Deserves Napa-Level Hype

Similar to many under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa, Nashville's Wine Country is just a 35-minute drive from the Tennessee capital's country music venues and bright city lights. Tucked into the rolling hills and farms of Franklin, the 95-acre Arrington Vineyards is co-owned by singer Kix Brooks. The vineyard opened in 2007 on 25 acres of farmland and has now nearly quadrupled in size. Arrington's 22 award-winning varietals are all produced on-site, and many of the grapes are even grown on the property. Their most popular red wine is the Red Fox Red, a luscious blend of primarily Sangiovese grapes.

Nashville boasts iconic tourist attractions like the Parthenon, but to escape the crowds, this family-friendly vineyard is a beautiful way to enjoy the bucolic countryside with a glass of wine in hand. For example, Arrington offers a wide range of experiences, like a tasting bar inside a cozy lodge, delicious guided food and wine pairing, and private experience inside their Nashville Room, which is decorated with country music memorabilia from Kix Brooks' collection. The vineyard also hosts live music events and food trucks and boasts a wide lawn and tables for picnics. A stop at this wine haven is also featured on Viator's tour of Nashville's wine country.