Switzerland's First Biosphere Is A Family-Friendly Destination With Stunning Mountain Views

The UNESCO Biosphere Entlebuch sits in the canton of Luzern, Switzerland. Switzerland's first biosphere reserve, designated in 2001, encompasses the 245-square mile Emme River valley between Bern and Luzern (also spelled Lucerne). Due to its location, you could easily access the biosphere for a day trip or two from nearby urban gem Luzern.

Characterized by its moors, the most numerous in Switzerland, and a large variety of nationally and internationally significant flora and fauna, this area is truly unique. The biosphere reserve is an environment that promises peace and relaxation from its foothills, wetlands, mountain streams, and alpine meadows to the imposing Schrattenfluh mountain, and these expansive biomes have earned it the title of the "Wild West" of Lucerne.

Biosphere Entlebuch is not solely a haven for nature lovers; it offers a range of educational and interactive experiences "for young and old alike". These activities provide hands-on learning opportunities about the region's ecosystems and the importance of preserving them, all set against the harmonious backdrop of Swiss mountains. Here's why you should visit the biosphere the next time you and your family visit Switzerland.

