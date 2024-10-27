Couples Will Swoon Over These Romantic Destinations In Switzerland
Move over, tropical beaches: Switzerland continues to make a name for itself among couples looking for a romantic vacation. Of course, everyone has a different definition of romance, but Switzerland has something for everyone. There are cozy chalets, historic trains, cable cars with expansive views, turquoise lakes, and luxurious spas. Need we even mention the chocolate, fondue, and raclette?
Fall in love with Switzerland as you fall even more deeply in love with your partner as you explore this alpine wonderland. It doesn't matter whether you choose to thoroughly experience only one or two destinations, or embark on a quest to see as much of Switzerland as possible during your visit. There is an endless supply of culture and geography to appreciate. While planning your trip, feel free to swoon over these romantic destinations and work a few into your itinerary.
Hotel BelArosa, Arosa
If you and your partner differ on how civilized you'd like your vacation to be, Arosa is the place for you. This Swiss resort town offers the best of both worlds: It features awe-inspiring scenery and many amenities of modern life as well, such as spas and the Lenzerheide Sports Centre. In the neighborhood, you can find a top-tier bear sanctuary, one of the highest golf courses in Europe, and 10 alpine lakes.
For a romantic vacation, we recommend staying at Hotel BelArosa, a highly acclaimed suite and spa hotel that also functions as a ski-in and ski-out resort. You will receive personal attention at this hotel, which features only 22 rooms and suites. Each room has a wonderful view and is decorated in natural, earthy shades, so you can look forward to cuddling with your sweetie. Equally inviting are the wellness facilities, which include massage rooms, a floatation pool, an infra-red room, saunas, a steam room, fitness facilities, and a pool.
Grindelwald
Grindelwald is not just a name from the "Harry Potter" series; it's also a village in Switzerland's Jungfrau region. A popular destination for winter and summer sports alike, the area surrounding Grindelwald seems to have been designed with adrenaline junkies in mind. Consider, for instance, walking high above a breathtaking glacial gorge or "flying" over the mountains on the First Flyer or First Glider. You'll be thankful to hold your sweetheart's hand on such experiences.
Eiger Mountain is perhaps Grindelwald's greatest claim to fame. At 5,900 feet high, it features the largest north face anywhere in the Alps, and it is a dream destination for many mountain climbing aficionados. We suggest taking a 15-minute cable car ride on the Eiger Express to reach Eiger Glacier station. From there, hike on the Eiger Trail or continue upwards on the Jungfrau Railway to reach Jungfraujoch, Europe's highest railway station. Gazing out across the snow-covered Alps, feeling on top of the world, this is an ideal spot for a kiss (or, if the time is right, a proposal!). Book a room at Bergwelt Grindelwald for cozy accommodations to welcome you back at the end of each day.
Hüttlisegghof, Habkern
Just over four miles away from the hustle and bustle of Interlaken rests the village of Habkern. Despite its proximity to Interlaken, it is isolated and retains a rich sense of tradition. Depending on the time of year, you can watch for wildlife, go snowshoeing, hike around this picturesque village, then, refuel yourself at Hüttlisegghof, a restaurant and pub.
Hüttlisegghof is open each summer from June until September, and you can reach it by foot (1 hour from the village of Habkern) or by car (you will need to walk the last 500 meters). The restaurant is connected to a small farm that tends to dairy cows, cattle, and pigs. The farm, which you can also visit, produces a variety of specialty alpine cheeses and butters, as well as pastries. Spend a leisurely morning here enjoying the views and savoring an Alpine breakfast, or take your significant other here in the evening for some Raclette or barbecue. Given the size and remote nature of this restaurant, it is best to call ahead before finalizing your plans.
Lake Brienz
Nestled in the mountains of Bern is Lake Brienz, a home base for a myriad of mountain and lake excursions. One of the most quintessentially romantic activities you can choose is a boat ride across the lake's shimmering, turquoise waters. In fact, this should be first on your itinerary so you can see Giessbach Falls, the Brienz-Rothorn Railway, and the quaint village known as Iseltwald. At all these destinations, you can disembark from the boat and explore for some time before continuing your journey.
You'll likely want to return to a few of these sights during your stay. Of note are the magnificent Giessbach Falls, which stretch 500 meters across 14 stages. You can marvel at the falls while taking a four-minute ride aboard the Giessbach Funicular Railway, the oldest funicular railway in Europe. Alternatively, approach them with a 20-minute hike, with the option to continue walking for another 40 minutes to reach a stunning vista above Lake Brienz. Adjacent to the falls stands the Grandhotel Giessbach, a lovely 19th-century establishment with gorgeous views that any nature-lover would pine for.
Lavaux vineyards
Not a fan of cold weather? Head to Lavaux vineyards, where you can expect warmer temperatures. The mild climate makes the area conducive to growing wine grapes; while France, which lies on the other side of Lake Geneva, may get most of the credit, you'll also taste extraordinary wine from the wineries of Lavaux vineyards. Besides, what could be more romantic than sipping on a glass of Chasselas, Gamay, or Pinot Noir with your loved one, surrounded by these rolling terraces?
Located between Lausanne and Montreux, you can explore the Lavaux terraces aboard the Lavaux Express train or by renting a bike. You can also use your own two feet; a walkway nearly 20 miles long connects the leisure-filled Lausanne-Ouchy area to the medieval-era Chillon Castle. If you get a chance, sit in on the winemaking process and see a traditional wine cellar. As one of Switzerland's 13 UNESCO World Heritage sites, Lavaux is a reservoir of cultural heritage, with winemakers following carefully preserved traditions on land that has been used for growing vines since the 11th century. Sticking with the theme of tradition, we suggest staying with your boo at Château d'Ouchy in Lausanne; this 12th-century chateau has been converted into a small hotel with 49 rooms, a spa, a sauna, and a pool.
Lucerne
Lucerne is a great city for those who like to look at nature but still enjoy the comforts of civilization. In fact, this cute lakeside city may be the best urban gem in all of Switzerland, per Rick Steves. If you are a fan of international cinema and TV shows, you may already have an idea of what Lucerne looks like. It is featured frequently in European and Asian productions, in particular South Korean dramas. Mountains, water, and charming medieval architecture make it a dynamic place to explore, with plenty of opportunities for you to enjoy some romantic scenes.
As lovely as a boat ride on Lake Lucerne might be, why limit yourself to that when you have so many other activities to pursue? No trip to Lucerne is complete without a visit to the Chapel Bridge. Built in 1332, it is the oldest covered bridge in Europe, and its history will transport you back to when the city was fortified. You can also marvel at the underground world in Lucerne's Glacier Garden or obtain an excellent view of the lake by ascending the steepest cog railway in the world to Mount Pilatus. Up the romance even more by staying in Hotel Château Gütsch, a castle with 37 boutique rooms.
Villa Patria, Lugano
The town of Lugano practically overflows with cultural experiences, so if you and your partner enjoy walking around museums and old churches together, this is a destination you cannot miss. Check out Cattedrale di San Lorenzo, which has roots in the Middle Ages, as well as the church of Santa Maria degli Angiol, which houses a magnificent fresco from the Renaissance period. For art lovers, MASI Lugano is a highly respected museum featuring pieces by artists like Paul Klee and Edgar Degas. Of course, you can always take a boat ride on Lake Lugano, one of the most underrated lakes in Europe that is just as charming as Como, according to travelers.
We suggest resting your head in the romantic Villa Patria. Perched on the shores of Lake Lugano, it features a romantic terrace where you can enjoy seasonal, locally sourced food while you gaze out over the water. If the turquoise lake is calling your name, the bed and breakfast provides stand-up paddle boards, or you can take a dip at your leisure. Villa Patria is newly renovated and contains only seven rooms, each one cozy and intimate, with austere, yet elegant, decorations.
Whitepod Original, Monthey
Eco-luxury doesn't get much better than Whitepod Original, where you can book a pod overlooking the Swiss city of Monthey. Book one of the Cozy Pods for an intimate stay, or find your groove in one of the other unique pods. The Zen Suite features a private Japanese bath, the Forest Suite includes a hammock and real trees, and the Swiss Suite is decked to the nines with wood and bells reminiscent of a traditional chalet. You can expect a well-rounded experience from the moment you arrive, complete with a buffet breakfast and access to a sauna and Swedish bath.
This resort is off the beaten track and away from the crowds. It offers several fully organized packages for both summer and winter. You can cuddle with huskies, go hiking with an herbalist, taste fresh cow's milk, paraglide, and more. If chocolate is your love language, we suggest visiting the Cailler chocolate factory in Broc, where you can tour the museum and take a workshop to craft your own chocolates.
Saas-Fee
The resort village of Saas-Fee, sometimes called "The Pearl of the Alps," is an ideal home base for winter sports, mountain biking, hiking, and plenty of other outdoor activities. The area is home to the Fee Glacier and, inside it, the Ice Pavilion, which is thought to be the largest in the world. If you are visiting during the summer, check out the Fee Gorge, where you can fasten yourself to a steel cable and cross suspension bridges, traverse ladders, and zip line with a qualified guide. No matter what you do, expect to be sucking wind: Saas-Fee is nearly 6,000 feet above sea level, with many of its surrounding peaks topping 13,000 feet.
Wondering where to stay in Saas-Fee? You'll find an abundance of alpine ski lodges, known for their cozy accommodations and delicious mountain cuisine, in town. We recommend booking a room at The Capra, which features a spa offering personalized treatments and a restaurant that sources all its ingredients within a 100-mile radius.
San Jon Riding School, Scuol
For those who find romance in shared physical activity, book a stay at San Jon Riding School in Scuol, Switzerland. From there, you can head out on a multiple-day horseback riding adventure or explore the landscape on leisurely day rides. The choice is yours, and you can't go wrong either way. Lessons are available for beginners, and if you don't want to ride at all, you can still partake in a horse-drawn sleigh or carriage ride. You can also enjoy other activities in and around Scuol, such as bathing in one of the area's natural mineral springs.
In addition to its stables, San Jon Riding School features a restaurant and a hotel, making your stay comfortable and nourishing for body, mind, and soul alike. Regional specialties and locally sourced wild game, barbecue, or fondue are on the restaurant's menu, depending on the season. Couples give the hotel an average ranking of 9.2 stars, so get ready to generate fond memories that you'll look back on for years.
Badrutt's Palace Hotel, St. Moritz
If bathing in a hot spring with your sweetheart sounds like the steamy and romantic vacation of your dreams, look no further than Badrutt's Palace Hotel in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Folks have been bathing in the waters of St. Moritz since at least 1411 B.C. To this day, the city is home to many spas and wellness centers that revolve around the rejuvenating properties of water. Badrutt's Palace Hotel features an indoor infinity pool and an open-air outdoor pool, which is heated year-round. For an especially exquisite experience with your sweetheart, book one of the spa suites that has two treatment beds and a jacuzzi. Suite Iris also features a private garden and sauna, while Suite Veronica offers a double shower and steam room.
Aside from the spa and wellness facilities, Badrutt's Palace Hotel will please you with its five-star dining and afternoon tea service. The hotel also features an ice rink if you'd like to glide around holding hands with your partner to pretend you're in a romantic film.
Thun
The quaint town of Thun, with its medieval architecture and small islands scattered along the Aare River, is unique from many of the other locations described on this list. Parts of the town look like they have come straight from a picture book, and each of the famous covered bridges provides an ideal setting for a couples' photoshoot. Just watch out for any surfers who might come in the frame, as this is a popular sport on the whitewater generated by the locks.
When visiting Thun, you have a few options where to stay. Adventure sports fans will love Interlaken, a Swiss resort town situated between two lakes – Lake Thun and Lake Brienz. If you choose to stay in Interlaken, we recommend the Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa; you'll be treated to plenty of dining options at the hotel and a large, luxurious spa. However, it's worth noting that Interlaken is a large resort town oriented toward tourists. For small town vibes, stay in Thun, perhaps in one of the nine rooms at Schloss Schadau, a castle built in 1852.
Wengen
If you and your sweetheart want to settle down for a few days in a picturesque town close to the action, head to Wengen. Access this car-free resort town by parking in Lauterbrunnen and taking a short ride on the Wengernalp railway. Wengen is ideally located near the grandiose Trümmelbach Falls, a set of subterranean waterfalls that transport all the glacial water of the Jungfrau mountain to the Lauterbrunnen Valley. Wengen is also near Jungfraujoch, the snowy mountain saddle with stunning panoramic views. Other popular activities include hiking, rafting, paragliding, canyoning, skiing, tobogganing, and traversing cableways.
We suggest staying at Hotel Falken Wengen. This romantic hotel has just 37 rooms and has been run by the same family since its inception in 1895. Each room is warmly decorated. It also includes a bar, dining room, and piano room. Not to mention, you can look forward to a customizable four-course dinner menu each evening.
Zermatt
If honking cars and traffic jams give you a headache, make your way to Zermatt. Laws prohibiting combustion engines ensure that Zermatt has clean air and low noise pollution. Many people access Zermatt by taking a train from another city; for example, Rick Steves believes that the Glacier Express, which connects St. Moritz and Zermatt, is one of Europe's most scenic train rides. Otherwise, you'll need to take a taxi or park your car in the nearby village of Täsch before boarding a shuttle train into town. Some hotels even provide their guests with horse-drawn carriages for the last part of the journey. Once in Zermatt, most people get around on foot or by bike.
Zermatt is adjacent to the Matterhorn, which holds the title of the world's most photographed peak. Plan to stay a few days if seeing the Matterhorn is a priority, as it can often be a shy mountain and hide behind clouds. On your first sunny day, take a cable car up to the Matterhorn Glacier Paradise. Climbing the Matterhorn is difficult and dangerous, even for the best mountaineers, so consider the intimate Gorner Gorge if you're in the mood to hike.
Zürich
Like Zermatt, Zürich is known for its clean air. Unlike Zermatt, Zürich is a big city, making it all the more impressive that you can breathe in the world's cleanest air in a picturesque European city perfect for a vacation. If you are flying into Switzerland, there is a high possibility that you will both start and end your trip in Zürich. That means you might be looking for last-minute souvenirs to bring home to family and friends, and the city will not disappoint you. Our recommendation? Fill your shopping bag with truffles and Luxemburgerli macarons at Confiserie Sprüngli.
Zürich is Switzerland's most populated city, and you could easily spend days exploring its urban allure. If you've reached your saturation point with city life, take the Adliswil-Felsenegg Cable Car. From the top, you can spend hours hiking and enjoy views over Zürich. There is also a fabulous restaurant there but be warned that Zürich is one of Europe's two most expensive cities for dining out.