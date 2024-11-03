A Colorado Restaurant Made Famous On South Park Has Cliff Divers And Neon Palm Trees

If you're someone who likes to travel to places that are made famous on TV (think adding Nantucket to your travel wish list after watching "The Perfect Couple"), you might be surprised to find out that even some animated shows feature destinations you can visit. In this case, it's the Mexican-themed Casa Bonita restaurant in Denver, which was featured as Cartman's "favorite place in the whole world" in an episode of "South Park," via IMDB.

This very real restaurant is known for its fun, kitsch atmosphere where you dine amidst fake lava rocks, palm trees, and waterfalls, and where performers bravely dive off of platforms into a tiny pool. It's in Lakewood, a suburb of Denver about a 45-minute drive from the Denver airport. Casa Bonita is a massive restaurant at more than 50,000 square feet, and its pink and white stucco facade, featuring an 85-foot-tall tower, makes it hard to miss. While Casa Bonita may have gained more national recognition by being featured in "South Park," it's actually been around since the mid 1970s. It was originally one of four Casa Bonita restaurants all started around the same period. It's now the only one left, so it's like dining in a piece of history.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of "South Park," actually bought the restaurant after it closed during the pandemic. In 2024, the theme park-esque Mexican restaurant reopened to the public after a multi-million dollar renovation. There's even a documentary called "¡Casa Bonita, Mi Amor!" about the renovation and the restaurant's history streaming on Paramount+.