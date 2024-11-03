World-Class Exhibits Make This California Aquarium An Easy Pick As One Of America's Best

It's no secret that the coastal paradise Monterey Bay has some of the best beaches in California. Famous for its seaside sensibility, the area is home to an expansive marine life and aquatic center that absolutely blows visitors away: the Monterey Bay Aquarium. It's no surprise that visitors think the Monterey Bay Aquarium is one of the best in America. With over 320,000 square feet of exhibition space, ocean-view decks, and operating facilities and more than 81,000 animals on display, the aquarium is quite the feat.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium is world-renowned for its exhibitions and facilities. If you're a Pixar fan, you may recognize it as the blueprint for the aquarium adventure in "Finding Dory." Aquarium lovers flock to Monterey Bay for more than just its Pixar fame, though — the place is a premium American attraction whose conservation work equals its entertainment value. Its open seawater system means that its ecosystems are far richer and more natural than you're likely to see at any other aquarium, and its feeding demonstrations ensure that you always have something to see. Here's everything you need to know to plan for a day out at the Monterey Bay Aquarium and what to keep an eye out for when you're there.

