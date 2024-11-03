World-Class Exhibits Make This California Aquarium An Easy Pick As One Of America's Best
It's no secret that the coastal paradise Monterey Bay has some of the best beaches in California. Famous for its seaside sensibility, the area is home to an expansive marine life and aquatic center that absolutely blows visitors away: the Monterey Bay Aquarium. It's no surprise that visitors think the Monterey Bay Aquarium is one of the best in America. With over 320,000 square feet of exhibition space, ocean-view decks, and operating facilities and more than 81,000 animals on display, the aquarium is quite the feat.
The Monterey Bay Aquarium is world-renowned for its exhibitions and facilities. If you're a Pixar fan, you may recognize it as the blueprint for the aquarium adventure in "Finding Dory." Aquarium lovers flock to Monterey Bay for more than just its Pixar fame, though — the place is a premium American attraction whose conservation work equals its entertainment value. Its open seawater system means that its ecosystems are far richer and more natural than you're likely to see at any other aquarium, and its feeding demonstrations ensure that you always have something to see. Here's everything you need to know to plan for a day out at the Monterey Bay Aquarium and what to keep an eye out for when you're there.
Everything you need to know before visiting the Monterey Bay Aquarium
The Monterey Bay Aquarium is conveniently located on the historic Cannery Row right on the coastline in Monterey. Open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the aquarium has an advanced ticket policy, so purchase your admission online ahead of your visit to avoid any confusion. Tickets are on the pricey side — at the time of writing, an adult ticket costs $65, teen tickets cost $50, and children cost $45, but that steep admission fee reflects a premium experience and many available aquarium activities. Parking can get a little tricky as well, given the aquarium's location in the heart of Monterey, so be prepared to park downtown and take the aquarium's free trolley to get there.
Remember, the aquarium is pretty massive, covering over 3 acres of space and over 700 species. Be prepared for an all-day adventure. The aquarium has café facilities for meal times (outside food is prohibited), and the café closes 30 minutes before the aquarium does. The aquarium is also wheelchair- and scooter-accessible and permits strollers and backpacks inside most exhibition spaces. If you have anything you want to store, there are some small lockers inside that you can rent for the day. But once you're inside, you get to enjoy the fun part: the amazing exhibits!
Witness can't-miss exhibitions at the Monterey Bay Aquarium
The Monterey Bay Aquarium offers several standout exhibits. Of course, the aquarium has all the usual suspects you'd expect in a Pacific Ocean-themed space, like otters, penguins, and octopuses. And while these sea critters are show-stoppers in their respective exhibits, what makes the aquarium unique are their newest exhibit and their most classic exhibit. "Into The Deep: Exploring Our Undiscovered Ocean," a recent addition to the aquarium's roster, features a never-before-seen look into the marine biology of the deepest ocean habitats, including the ocean floor. Visitors will get to see the largest collection of North American deep-sea creatures assembled in this space, displaying deep-ocean vampire squids, anglerfish, and jellies; midwater bioluminescent marvels; and the corals, crabs, and other unusual creatures of the seafloor. It's an experience unlike any in the world, offering an unparalleled "dive" into the deep.
You also need to visit the aquarium's most classic offering, the Kelp Forest. It has the distinction of being the world's first kelp forest exhibit, fed by seawater pumped directly into the aquarium. It's the first time visitors could get up close and personal with that ecosystem in an aquarium, and it set a precedent, along with the aquarium's jellyfish habitat, for other aquariums around the Pacific Ocean. Monterey Bay also offers prime interactive aquarium experiences including a historical tour, auditorium presentations, and feeding sessions for penguins, seabirds, sea otters, and kelp forest residents.
Wherever your interests lie, visitors won't go wrong at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. It's easily one of America's best aquariums given its impressive and unique offerings. From some of the rarest exhibitions in the world to fun and interactive experiences, the Monterey Bay Aquarium really is a can't-miss destination for any California coast getaway!