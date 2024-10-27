The 5 Best Interactive Aquarium Exhibits In America, According To Reviews

It should surprise no one that one of the most consistently-ranked top aquariums, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, is home to some very special experiences. The in-depth behind-the-scenes tour lets visitors get up close with the pipes and machinery that make it possible to maintain such different environments — from the icy deep sea, to the coastal lagoons. You'll hear stories from the aquarium's historic early days, and discover new things about feeding and caring for the animals within. The one-hour tour, which takes place daily at noon and 3 p.m., must be booked ahead of time with a cost in addition to the entry fee.

Advertisement

Another thing that makes this aquarium so special is its proximity to the ocean, and the special attention it pays to local sea life in the Monterey Bay Habitats exhibit and kelp forest. Mimicking the Pacific coastal waters right outside the aquarium's doors, the 28-foot-tall underwater forest is one of the tallest aquarium exhibits in the world. Watch the kelp sway and the fish move, or join for a daily feeding from 12:30 – 12:45 p.m. The museum is ranked as one of the top things to do in Monterey on TripAdvisor with one visitor raving, "It was immaculate, friendly guides, amazing exhibits, and very handicapped friendly."

Open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., you can visit the Monterey Bay Aquarium at 886 Cannery Row. Tickets should be purchased in advance from the website; for local residents, they are free in October.

Advertisement