Find Some Of Europe's Best Beaches At An Under-The-Radar Riviera Compared To America's Hamptons
Finding genuine hidden gems is increasingly difficult in a world where everyone has a smartphone and an Instagram account. However, there are a few places, even in Europe, that are still properly under the radar. North Zealand, just north of Copenhagen, is one of them. This stunning stretch of seashore is known to locals as the "Danish Riviera" and is often compared to the Hamptons thanks to its pristine beaches and laid-back aura of peace and tranquility.
Denmark probably isn't the first country you think of when considering destinations for a beach vacation in Europe. But for unspoiled natural beauty and gloriously empty stretches of white sand, it is hard to beat. The beautiful beaches on Denmark's west coast, like Henne and Søndervig, are well-known but can be busy in summer. However, North Zealand, overlooking the Øresund Strait, is something very different.
There aren't any large developments or glamorous resorts. But North Zealand's rolling dunes and charming seaside towns are an excellent antidote to the more famous and crammed beaches of France and Spain, for example. North Zealand is the perfect spot to step away from the noise of daily life, breathe fresh sea air, and enjoy the silence surrounded by natural landscapes and delightful wildlife. Most of all, it's the best European beach to visit if you want to escape the crowds.
Adrenaline thrills and endless beach vistas in North Zealand
The best place to start exploring the Danish Riviera is on the coast. Tucked away between sand dunes and quaint traditional fishing villages are some of the best beaches in Denmark. Thanks to the Danes' reverence for two-wheeled transport, cycling along the sea is one of the best ways to find your ideal spot, whether it's the open sands of family-friendly Dronningmølle, the retro charm of the traditional bathing huts at Rågeleje, or even the nudist freedom of Stængehus. The water is brisk but fresh, and a dip will have you feeling brand new.
North Zealand might not offer the same sun-drenched island vibes as some of these gorgeous and underrated Caribbean beaches, but it's still a spectacular destination for anyone who loves the thrill of riding the wind and the waves. A few miles from the town of Hundested, you'll find Lynæs Beach, which boasts some of the best surf breaks in Denmark and is also a superb spot for windsurfing or stand-up paddleboarding on calmer days. Further along the coast near Rågeleje is Heatherhill, where the wind whips around the headland, providing the perfect conditions for kite-surfing.
The biodiversity of this gorgeous corner of Denmark is also worth taking some time to discover. Nature takes precedence, and there are many protected landscapes filled with beautiful flowers and rare wildlife everywhere you turn. From the heathlands of Melby Overdrev with its blanket of purple heather and rare butterflies to the pine forests and wildflowers of Troldeskoven, it is a nature lover's paradise.
New Nordic dining along the Danish Riviera
Another aspect of this delightfully underrated part of Denmark that bears comparison with the Hamptons is the food scene. New Nordic cuisine has been the talk of the culinary world for some time, and Copenhagen is rightly lauded for its incredible restaurants. But North Zealand lets you get closer to the land and sea that provide the fresh produce and intense flavors of this cooking style and serves up an array of unique places to eat.
While they might not be quite as celebrated as Copenhagen's Noma (voted the best restaurant in the world a staggering five times), there are plenty of wonderful eateries to discover along the Danish Riviera. For grandeur and glorious views of Kronborg Castle, the real-life inspiration for Elsinore in Shakespeare's "Hamlet," head to Strejf. Situated in an old railway station, this restaurant offers a menu filled with contemporary interpretations of Danish classics. MOS in Helsingor will satisfy diners searching for culinary innovation, while the Hotel Hornbækhus in Hornbæk is the epitome of hygge, a relaxed, casual seaside spot with an ever-changing menu and an ethos of communal dining.