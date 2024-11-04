Find Some Of Europe's Best Beaches At An Under-The-Radar Riviera Compared To America's Hamptons

Finding genuine hidden gems is increasingly difficult in a world where everyone has a smartphone and an Instagram account. However, there are a few places, even in Europe, that are still properly under the radar. North Zealand, just north of Copenhagen, is one of them. This stunning stretch of seashore is known to locals as the "Danish Riviera" and is often compared to the Hamptons thanks to its pristine beaches and laid-back aura of peace and tranquility.

Advertisement

Denmark probably isn't the first country you think of when considering destinations for a beach vacation in Europe. But for unspoiled natural beauty and gloriously empty stretches of white sand, it is hard to beat. The beautiful beaches on Denmark's west coast, like Henne and Søndervig, are well-known but can be busy in summer. However, North Zealand, overlooking the Øresund Strait, is something very different.

There aren't any large developments or glamorous resorts. But North Zealand's rolling dunes and charming seaside towns are an excellent antidote to the more famous and crammed beaches of France and Spain, for example. North Zealand is the perfect spot to step away from the noise of daily life, breathe fresh sea air, and enjoy the silence surrounded by natural landscapes and delightful wildlife. Most of all, it's the best European beach to visit if you want to escape the crowds.

Advertisement