A Museum In Paris Offers A Café In A Secret Garden With Cozy Decor And A Seasonal Menu

Paris has a wealth of incredible eateries to choose from, and you can try a new place for every meal (including the site Anthony Bourdain deems the best restaurant in Paris). While you're sightseeing, you may want to enjoy one of the city's less formal cafés. To get that perfect Parisian moment, you don't have to sip coffee and eat pastries across the street from the Eiffel Tower, as there are a few places tourists should avoid shopping at while in Paris. However, there is a wonderful hidden gem in a cozy secret garden that you must visit. If you're strolling along the Champs Elysées by the L'Arc de Triomphe, take a walk to the Petit Palais Fine Arts Museum to enjoy the stunning collections and dine at one of the prettiest gardens you've ever seen, Café 1902.

The Petit Palais was constructed for the World's Fair in 1900 and designed by Charles Girault in the Beaux Arts style. It was turned over to the city of Paris in 1902 (hence the café's name) and now houses a collection of incredible artworks. Even better? The Petit Palais offers free access to its permanent collection, but you'll be charged a fee for specific exhibitions. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the last entry at 5:15 p.m.; on Fridays and Saturdays, it is open until 8 p.m. In the center of the museum, you'll find a lovely garden, and Café 1902 sits at the edge, offering views of the greenery, a shaded terrace, and the charming arcades.