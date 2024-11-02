Hidden Next To Rainier National Park Is An Eclectic Hotel Known For Unique Cauldron Hot Tub

If you're an outdoorsy person, the Pacific Northwest is something of a nature-lovers paradise. Oregon has a gorgeous, expansive coastline that boasts breathtaking beaches and artsy havens like Lincoln City. Idaho has some fantastic river-rafting options for those who want a bit more thrill to their adventure. And finally, Washington has the iconic Mount Rainier National Park and its dangerous hikes, home to the tallest mountain in the Cascade Range.

Advertisement

But this article isn't about hiking Mount Rainier or even exploring the national park surrounding the peak. Instead, we're focusing on a unique attraction nestled at the base of the mountain in the town of Ashford. There, you'll find Paradise Village, a rustic-style resort that blends Pacific Northwest greenery with modern amenities.

What makes Paradise Village such a worthwhile destination? Well, it's the fact that you can take a long soak in a one-of-a-kind hot tub. Although, it's not technically a hot tub. In fact, it's actually a cauldron. Once you and your friends sit inside, the water becomes a kind of human stew. But don't worry, you won't get eaten here. However, you may get lightly boiled. So, grab your swim trunks, and let's take a dip in the Cannibal Hot Tub!

Advertisement