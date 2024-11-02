Hidden Next To Rainier National Park Is An Eclectic Hotel Known For Unique Cauldron Hot Tub
If you're an outdoorsy person, the Pacific Northwest is something of a nature-lovers paradise. Oregon has a gorgeous, expansive coastline that boasts breathtaking beaches and artsy havens like Lincoln City. Idaho has some fantastic river-rafting options for those who want a bit more thrill to their adventure. And finally, Washington has the iconic Mount Rainier National Park and its dangerous hikes, home to the tallest mountain in the Cascade Range.
But this article isn't about hiking Mount Rainier or even exploring the national park surrounding the peak. Instead, we're focusing on a unique attraction nestled at the base of the mountain in the town of Ashford. There, you'll find Paradise Village, a rustic-style resort that blends Pacific Northwest greenery with modern amenities.
What makes Paradise Village such a worthwhile destination? Well, it's the fact that you can take a long soak in a one-of-a-kind hot tub. Although, it's not technically a hot tub. In fact, it's actually a cauldron. Once you and your friends sit inside, the water becomes a kind of human stew. But don't worry, you won't get eaten here. However, you may get lightly boiled. So, grab your swim trunks, and let's take a dip in the Cannibal Hot Tub!
How you can soak in a cauldron at Paradise Village
With a name like "Cannibal Hot Tub," guests might assume the worst when they step into this massive metal pot. Even looking at other people enjoying the cauldron does little to assuage your nerves, especially when you see hotel workers add more wooden logs to the fire burning beneath the tub. But how exactly does it work, and is it worth the trip?
First and foremost, you don't have to stay at the lodge to book a reservation for the hot tub. However, we highly recommend staying the night, as the hotel does have some impressive accommodations, including a Ukrainian restaurant onsite that serves some delicious homestyle cuisine. Depending on when you visit, spots can fill up quickly, so you'll need to reserve as far in advance as possible. Also, the price is for the tub, not per person. So, you may want to book with a couple of friends to make it more affordable (and fun!).
When booking the hot tub, you can choose one, two, or three hours. However, the metal and the water get ridiculously hot after an hour or so, so many guests regret booking a longer soak. There is a cold water tap to help you avoid getting too boiled, but it takes some time and trial and error to balance the water temperature. You can also book a visit to the Paradise Village wood-fired sauna to really relish the experience.
Things to do in and around Mount Rainier National Park
Given that soaking in the Cannibal Hot Tub only takes an hour or two, what else are you going to do with your time at Mount Rainier National Park? Well, the best and most exciting option is to hike around the 14,410-foot-tall peak and take in the sights. There's Panorama Point Overlook, Myrtle Falls, Ruby Falls, and Reflection Lake. These spots are incredible any time of year, but if you really want to take advantage of the cauldron, it's best to go during the winter. This way, you can hike all day in the snowy cold and then relax with a long, hot soak.
Ashford itself is full of lodges, beds and breakfasts, and other accommodations, but it's light on other attractions like restaurants and activities. For the most part, Ashford serves as the base point for many Mount Rainier explorers. You can stock up on hiking and outdoor supplies at the Whittaker Mountaineering store or grab a bite at Rainier BaseCamp Bar & Grill.
Alternatively, you can head up about an hour north to the city of Tacoma. As a bustling metropolis along Interstate 5, you can find tons of activities, from the Tacoma Dome for live events, the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, or even casinos like the Emerald Queen. Remember, Washington state is the fifth-best place for a perfect weekend getaway.