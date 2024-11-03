The 'Little Switzerland Of Ohio' Is A Cozy Alpine-Style Town With Cheese And Wine Galore
Switzerland is a popular destination because of its pristine natural spaces, warm and inviting people, and charming, idyllic lifestyle. In fact, after spending some time in a town like Luzern, visitors may wonder whether if they'd ever want to leave. But what if you could save time and money by visiting a Switzerland-like city right here in the United States? Ohio is home to Sugarcreek, which feels about as Swiss as a watch-wearing chocolatier using an Army knife. In fact, the town holds the moniker of "little Switzerland of Ohio," just in case you had any doubts.
So, in addition to having one of the largest natural sand beaches in the country, Ohio is also home to a portal to a European country. Well, you won't necessarily travel across the Atlantic Ocean, but you'll definitely not feel like you're in a small American town just south of Akron and northeast of Columbus. So, pack your car and let's drive to Sugarcreek to see why this place is so special.
How the town of Sugarcreek became Little Switzerland
The origins of Sugarcreek's nickname date back to the late 1800s, when the area was settled by Amish, German, and Swiss immigrants. These groups worked together to clear the heavily wooded surroundings and started building homes and businesses. For the Swiss immigrants, having a new home meant the opportunity to share their cheese-making skills. Using local dairy cows, the Swiss families created cheese factories, and the town quickly became known as the capital of Swiss cheese within the state.
But it wasn't until 1953 that Sugarcreek really started embracing its Swiss heritage. That year was the first annual Swiss festival, which drew huge crowds and brought a lot of attention to Swiss culture, including cheese, dancing, and music. Today, the festival is a massive celebration, bringing tourists from all over Ohio and the Midwest.
Thanks in large part to the success of the festival (and its subsequent outings), businesses in the city started embracing the Swiss spirit. Much like the town of Helen in Georgia becoming an Alpine village, Sugarcreek's buildings were painted and designed to resemble those you'd find among the Swiss Alps. Over the years, Swiss culture and decor have permeated through almost all of Sugarcreek, from the Alpine Hills Historical Museum on Main St to the World's Largest Cuckoo Clock, which is practically across the street.
What to do during a trip to Sugarcreek, Ohio
Considering that the last weekend of September is the Swiss Festival, we highly recommend planning your trip around it. Despite the massive crowds, the festival offers an exciting and engaging glimpse into Swiss culture beyond what you may only know from pop culture. That said, no matter when you visit Sugarcreek, there are a few items to check off when you're here.
First, you must see the cuckoo clock in action. Standing at 23-feet tall, it's an impressive structure that is only more entertaining when you see it working. The bird (and a polka band) play every half hour, and the clock draws a crowd every time. It only runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., though, so don't worry about getting rudely awakened by the clock if you're staying nearby (like at the Sugarcreek Village Inn).
Another hallmark of the town is its cheese. You don't have to love cheese to appreciate the care and quality of ingredients that go into every batch. The Broad Run Cheese House (located several miles east of town) is the best place to get some authentic Swiss Cheese. It pairs best with wine, which the cheesery also makes, or you can go across the road at Breitenbach Wine Cellars. Finally, you must visit the Alpine Hills Museum to learn more about Sugarcreek's history and culture.