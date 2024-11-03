The 'Little Switzerland Of Ohio' Is A Cozy Alpine-Style Town With Cheese And Wine Galore

Considering that the last weekend of September is the Swiss Festival, we highly recommend planning your trip around it. Despite the massive crowds, the festival offers an exciting and engaging glimpse into Swiss culture beyond what you may only know from pop culture. That said, no matter when you visit Sugarcreek, there are a few items to check off when you're here.

First, you must see the cuckoo clock in action. Standing at 23-feet tall, it's an impressive structure that is only more entertaining when you see it working. The bird (and a polka band) play every half hour, and the clock draws a crowd every time. It only runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., though, so don't worry about getting rudely awakened by the clock if you're staying nearby (like at the Sugarcreek Village Inn).

Another hallmark of the town is its cheese. You don't have to love cheese to appreciate the care and quality of ingredients that go into every batch. The Broad Run Cheese House (located several miles east of town) is the best place to get some authentic Swiss Cheese. It pairs best with wine, which the cheesery also makes, or you can go across the road at Breitenbach Wine Cellars. Finally, you must visit the Alpine Hills Museum to learn more about Sugarcreek's history and culture.

