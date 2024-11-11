Europe's Biggest Breakfast Buffets Can Be Found In One Region, Per Rick Steves

Renowned travel guru Rick Steves has been exploring every nook and cranny of Europe since he was a teenager. At this point, he can name hidden gems and must-visit spots in seconds, but his expertise doesn't stop at cities — he also happens to be a connoisseur of European cuisine. He's waxed poetic about Lisbon being one of the best foodie destinations and still dreams about having the best meal of his life in Tuscany. But if you're a breakfast person — and we're not talking about those sad freebies you can get from the hotel lobby — you'll want to take his advice for starting your day right. For a hearty, satisfying breakfast that puts those complimentary croissants to shame, Steves says Scandinavia is where you need to go.

Steves is such a fan of Scandinavian breakfasts that he's dubbed a certain hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark, as serving "the best breakfast I think I've ever had in Europe" (more on this later). And if he says it's the best, you know it's serious business. As it turns out, Scandinavian breakfast buffets don't hold back. They are known for their abundance and variety, offering a spread that ensures you won't leave hungry. "The vast breakfast smorgasbord that comes with most hotel rooms is a great way to stock up on calories for a busy day of sightseeing," Steves wrote on his blog. "There are plenty of local treats that show up on the breakfast table: various herring dishes, a variety of hearty breads and crackers, and the rich, sweet goat cheese called geitost (the kind that looks like ear wax)." Sure, it may not seem appealing, but he assures everyone it's far better than it looks and sounds.

