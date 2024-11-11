Europe's Biggest Breakfast Buffets Can Be Found In One Region, Per Rick Steves
Renowned travel guru Rick Steves has been exploring every nook and cranny of Europe since he was a teenager. At this point, he can name hidden gems and must-visit spots in seconds, but his expertise doesn't stop at cities — he also happens to be a connoisseur of European cuisine. He's waxed poetic about Lisbon being one of the best foodie destinations and still dreams about having the best meal of his life in Tuscany. But if you're a breakfast person — and we're not talking about those sad freebies you can get from the hotel lobby — you'll want to take his advice for starting your day right. For a hearty, satisfying breakfast that puts those complimentary croissants to shame, Steves says Scandinavia is where you need to go.
Steves is such a fan of Scandinavian breakfasts that he's dubbed a certain hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark, as serving "the best breakfast I think I've ever had in Europe" (more on this later). And if he says it's the best, you know it's serious business. As it turns out, Scandinavian breakfast buffets don't hold back. They are known for their abundance and variety, offering a spread that ensures you won't leave hungry. "The vast breakfast smorgasbord that comes with most hotel rooms is a great way to stock up on calories for a busy day of sightseeing," Steves wrote on his blog. "There are plenty of local treats that show up on the breakfast table: various herring dishes, a variety of hearty breads and crackers, and the rich, sweet goat cheese called geitost (the kind that looks like ear wax)." Sure, it may not seem appealing, but he assures everyone it's far better than it looks and sounds.
Eat half your weight in breakfast food in Scandinavia
Join me for a tour of the best breakfast I think I’ve ever had in Europe. It was at my favorite hotel in Copenhagen (Ibsens Hotel, which I’ve recommended in my Scandinavia guidebook for 20 years).— Rick Steves (@RickSteves) August 17, 2023
Forgive my soft audio — I was whispering so I wouldn’t disturb those at breakfast. pic.twitter.com/Ge472npzsx
In the U.S., we often think twice about indulging in complimentary hotel breakfasts for, well, obvious reasons. But in Scandinavia, it's a different story — big breakfasts are practically a cultural institution. And by "big," we're not talking about the fry-ups Rick Steves recommends in Great Britain. In Scandinavia, it's about variety. Since food in the region can be notoriously expensive, Steves suggests making the most of hotel breakfast buffets.
"A Scandinavian breakfast buffet is the perennial favorite for the 'most food on the table' award," he noted on his site, adding that various cheeses, cold cuts, waffles, and fruit are all part of the spread. In fact, Steves gave a mini-tour of the buffet at Ibsens Hotel in Copenhagen on X (formerly Twitter), showing off the Nordic feast and raving about the quality. "Everything is organic. Everything is seasonal. Everything is what you would find growing locally," he gushed. The bread is so fresh that there's no need for a toaster, and while some of the portions might seem small, the quality more than makes up for it. Plus, it's done with sustainability in mind, as smaller servings help avoid waste. And the coffee? You won't have to fetch it yourself; the staff brings it to your table because "they want to get to know you."
Here's another pro tip from Steves: Some hosts even provide packaging so you can wrap up a lunch from the buffet. "If that sounds like a good idea, just ask," he said. And so, if you're planning a Euro trip and breakfast is non-negotiable, take a detour to Scandinavia. You'll be starting your day with a meal worth writing home about — and possibly even dreaming about long after your trip ends.