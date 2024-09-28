Think Twice Before Wearing This Banned Type Of Shoe On Your Next Cruise
While a cruise promises relaxation and adventure, it also comes with a surprisingly long list of rules — especially when it comes to what you can and cannot bring on board. While it's no shocker that things like medical marijuana are prohibited on the ship, you'd be stunned at the everyday items that also make the banned list. For instance, parenting tools like baby monitors are not allowed because they can potentially mess with a ship's communication systems, and drones are a no-go due to safety reasons. Even your footwear isn't free of scrutiny, and not just because you need to spare everyone from seeing your toes at the buffet (though, seriously, please don't). When it comes to shoes, you might not be allowed to hop on board if you're wearing a pair with wheels, like Heelys.
Yup, we're talking about those wheeled shoes you thought had gone extinct in the 2000s. But ask your 9-year-old nephew, and you'll see that they're still a thing. If you're going on a family-friendly cruise and have kids in tow, you might want to break the news that they cannot bring their favorite rolling shoes along for the ride. No matter how harmless they initially seem, they are strictly off-limits on board, with the likes of Carnival Cruise Line and Disney Cruises explicitly noting on their respective websites that they are not to be worn and/or brought on board, or risk having them confiscated. It's not hard to comprehend why, really. Similar to why Disney Parks might boot you out for wearing Heelys, cruise ships don't want kids (and adults) zooming around and wiping out on deck.
Shoes with wheels are a big no-no on cruise ships
While you can switch between walking and rolling with a flick of the wheels, cruise lines aren't taking chances on turning their decks into makeshift roller rinks. These shoes have already sparked controversy, in the past with experts long warning against their use in crowded spaces — or any space, for that matter. Case in point: a Pediatrics journal study from 2007 reported that 67 kids were hospitalized in Ireland in under three months from Heelys and Street Gliders-related injuries, with broken wrists and elbow dislocations being some of the most common injuries. Dr. Mihai Vioreanu, the study's lead author, pointed out that gliding with wheeled shoes messes with your balance, so you're more inclined to tip over. "This balanced position with a tendency of the body to fall backwards explains the risk," he told ABC News.
And obviously, the injuries brought about by these shoes are more than just a few bumps and bruises, so protective gear are a must. "I think a lot of times parents don't think about them as being roller skates. If you put them (children) on roller skates, they're going to put their pads and helmets on," pediatrician Dr. Cynthia Enlow shared with The Ledger.
On a cruise, where the seas can get rough and space is tight, allowing these wheeled footwear could spell disaster — not just for you but for anyone unlucky enough to be in your path when you can't stop in time. So, for everyone's sake, leave the Heelys at home and stick to walking onboard — you know, with your feet. Don't worry, you'll still get to the buffet in time.