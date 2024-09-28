Think Twice Before Wearing This Banned Type Of Shoe On Your Next Cruise

While a cruise promises relaxation and adventure, it also comes with a surprisingly long list of rules — especially when it comes to what you can and cannot bring on board. While it's no shocker that things like medical marijuana are prohibited on the ship, you'd be stunned at the everyday items that also make the banned list. For instance, parenting tools like baby monitors are not allowed because they can potentially mess with a ship's communication systems, and drones are a no-go due to safety reasons. Even your footwear isn't free of scrutiny, and not just because you need to spare everyone from seeing your toes at the buffet (though, seriously, please don't). When it comes to shoes, you might not be allowed to hop on board if you're wearing a pair with wheels, like Heelys.

Yup, we're talking about those wheeled shoes you thought had gone extinct in the 2000s. But ask your 9-year-old nephew, and you'll see that they're still a thing. If you're going on a family-friendly cruise and have kids in tow, you might want to break the news that they cannot bring their favorite rolling shoes along for the ride. No matter how harmless they initially seem, they are strictly off-limits on board, with the likes of Carnival Cruise Line and Disney Cruises explicitly noting on their respective websites that they are not to be worn and/or brought on board, or risk having them confiscated. It's not hard to comprehend why, really. Similar to why Disney Parks might boot you out for wearing Heelys, cruise ships don't want kids (and adults) zooming around and wiping out on deck.

