The Lesser-Known Florida Garden Full Of Eerie Traces Of Its Past As An Abandoned Theme Park
Florida is synonymous with Disney World and Universal Studios, two meccas of entertainment delivering year-round thrills and excitement to children and adults of all ages. Travelers and locals a bit more familiar with the state beyond Orlando will know that there are many timeless things to do in Florida beyond the major theme parks, with gems like Busch Gardens in Tampa, Legoland in Winter Haven, and Dinosaur World in Plant City bringing their own unique charm. Still, the Sunshine State has a darker side that only the most astute and well-traveled will remember.
Port Orange may only be an hour outside Orlando (home to some of the absolute best water parks), but the ruins of Bongoland remain an undiscovered mystery for many. You won't see signs specifically leading you to this mid-20th-century attraction anywhere in Port Orange, but you may catch wind of the burgeoning greenery at the Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens. Tucked away from civilization off Old Sugar Mill Road, this Floridian relic shrouds gigantic cement beasts in dense foliage, hiding traces of a failed theme park.
It's been decades since Bongoland has been operational, and the remaining dinosaur statues are an interesting glimpse into the past. However, these dilapidated and crumbling attractions aren't the only tie to Florida's history at the gardens, as the 10-acre property has seen more than the thundering footsteps of the Jurrasic era. It's seen war.
From a sugar mill to a dinosaur theme park
Many moons before the creators of Bongoland attempted to bring a unique brand of entertainment to Port Orange, this area was a productive plantation that cultivated sugar cane, rice, and cotton. Over the years, the land was sold and resold, burning down twice in its lifetime during the Second and Third Seminole Wars. By 1871, the land was divided, with one swatch leased to Dr. Perry Sperber around the time of World War II. Though Sperber was a dermatologist, his love of dinosaurs led to a rather unexpected use of the former plantation land. He built a prehistoric theme park and dubbed it Bongoland.
In place of a sugar mill, Sperber filled his property with beasts made of chicken wire and cement. Bongoland was more than just a prehistoric park, though. Sperber added a touch of Florida history by recreating a Seminole Native American village, paying tribute to the original owners of the acreage. The oddly named Bongoland also featured the rusting leftover machinery of the sugar mill and an opportunity for visitors to see live animals.
However, as much as Dr. Sperber put himself into this eclectic theme park, something was missing from the formula. By 1952 — only five years after its grand opening — the doors to Bongoland closed, and Sperber left his prized towering possessions to be overtaken by the wild brush of Florida. Though the concrete dinosaurs have stood the test of time, some are slowly being degraded by the elements of the tropical climate.
Visiting the Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens and Bongoland
If you happen to be in the Port Orange area or don't mind making a nine-mile trek from Daytona or the hour ride from Orlando, the ruins of Bongoland should be worked into your itinerary. Coupled with the stunning natural beauty of the gardens, they're one of the creepiest abandoned parks you can visit in America. According to several Tripadvisor ratings, including one five-star review that notes the appeal to history buffs who will appreciate the tie to Florida's heritage and the region's past. Best of all, it's absolutely free to walk the grounds of the Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens.
When you do visit the gardens, note that there is typically a map available near the entrance. Use this to make sure you spot all 59 points of interest, including some of the remaining dinosaur statues and the antique machinery that once kept the sugar mill productive. The gardens are a fascinating intersection of artificial wonders and Mother Nature, with beautifully manicured and wild flora — like eerie moss-covered trees that lend to the ambiance of the abandoned statues — contrasting the drab colors of Sterber's dinosaurs.
If you are going to spend some time walking through the gardens, be sure to keep an eye on the weather. June to September can be very rainy, hot, and muggy, making it uncomfortable to walk around outside. If time allows, you may want to save this excursion into the weird and forgotten world of Bongoland for the winter.