The Lesser-Known Florida Garden Full Of Eerie Traces Of Its Past As An Abandoned Theme Park

Florida is synonymous with Disney World and Universal Studios, two meccas of entertainment delivering year-round thrills and excitement to children and adults of all ages. Travelers and locals a bit more familiar with the state beyond Orlando will know that there are many timeless things to do in Florida beyond the major theme parks, with gems like Busch Gardens in Tampa, Legoland in Winter Haven, and Dinosaur World in Plant City bringing their own unique charm. Still, the Sunshine State has a darker side that only the most astute and well-traveled will remember.

Port Orange may only be an hour outside Orlando (home to some of the absolute best water parks), but the ruins of Bongoland remain an undiscovered mystery for many. You won't see signs specifically leading you to this mid-20th-century attraction anywhere in Port Orange, but you may catch wind of the burgeoning greenery at the Dunlawton Sugar Mill Gardens. Tucked away from civilization off Old Sugar Mill Road, this Floridian relic shrouds gigantic cement beasts in dense foliage, hiding traces of a failed theme park.

It's been decades since Bongoland has been operational, and the remaining dinosaur statues are an interesting glimpse into the past. However, these dilapidated and crumbling attractions aren't the only tie to Florida's history at the gardens, as the 10-acre property has seen more than the thundering footsteps of the Jurrasic era. It's seen war.

