One Of Britain's Oldest Forests Is In A National Park Steeped With Fantastical History

Twisted branches and tangled stumps scramble over and around gray boulders covered in moss and lichen. As the mist rolls off the moors and obscures the already-dark heart of the forest beyond the first row of dwarf oak trees, it is easy to see why Wistman's Wood has always been seen as a place of ancient druids, fairies, and hellhounds. This eerie spot in the middle of Dartmoor National Park in Devon is one of Britain's oldest surviving ancient temperate rainforests, full of centuries-old trees and an otherworldly atmosphere that is quite extraordinary.

Advertisement

Dartmoor National Park is also one of Britain's wildest spots. A vast expanse of bleakly beautiful open moorland gouged apart by deep river valleys and towering tors, it is instantly recognizable as an incredibly popular United Kingdom film location. Its size and relative inaccessibility have helped it remain largely untouched by the modern world and you can feel the magic and mystery of the British Isles still living here.

Wistman's Wood is one of the last remaining parts of Dartmoor Forest, which spread across the entire area over 9,000 years ago. This forest began to be cleared when Mesolithic hunters and settlers arrived around 5,000 BC. While the trees themselves are not quite this old, some specimens are thought to be at least between 400 and 500 years old.

Advertisement