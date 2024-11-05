Hidden In The Desert Of Saudi Arabia Is A Nature Reserve With Surreal Landscapes

Thousands of years ago, Al-'Ulā (commonly spelled Al-Ula and AlUla today) was an important walled city in the desert of Saudi Arabia. It was set along the incense trade route that connected Asia and Europe. Over centuries, Al-Ula was ruled and shaped by the Dedanites, Nabataeans, Romans, and Ottomans. Today, this coveted fertile oasis has been transformed into an extraordinary tourist destination that delights history buffs, adventurers, and luxury lovers alike.

Advertisement

Al-Ula is home to Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra, an impressive architectural complex of ancient tombs and monuments that has been compared to Petra in Jordan. To the north of Al-Ula's ancient Old Town is a 580-acre expanse protected as the Sharaan Nature Reserve, where you can embark on a safari to see unique flora and fauna in truly unspoiled wilderness. With impressive historic sites, natural landscapes, and a clutch of chic luxury retreats, Al-Ula is poised as the Middle East's next great vacation spot.

You can travel to Al-Ula by flying to the Al-Ula airport (ULH) from Dammam, Jeddah, and Riyadh. The best time to visit is during the cooler months of October and April. During the summer, temperatures average above 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement