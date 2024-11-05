One Of The Most Scenic Vistas In Death Valley Is A Top Sunset Watching Destination In California
Sometimes, the most beautiful and serene sights can appear in the harshest and most desolate places. If you've heard of Southern California's Death Valley, you know it can get hot. Death Valley National Park can be a dangerous place to visit in the summer, with the average highs topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit beginning in May and shooting up to an average of 116 in July. In fact, Death Valley hit 134 degrees Fahrenheit in 1913 and almost matched that in July 2024 when it hit 129.
That said, if you pick the right time and place, you can witness one of the most beautiful sunset views in the world. It's a humdinger for sunrises as well. The right place? Zabriskie Point. Located inside the national park, it's one of its most photographed spots. Death Valley was once a popular gold rush and mining destination, and the site itself was named after Christian Zabriskie, a major player at the Pacific Coast Borax Company, one of the mining companies that once worked in this area. This influx displaced the Timbisha Shoshone tribe, who traditionally resided here.
The Zabriskie Point overlook was actually set up by the Pacific Coast Borax Company so people could view Manly Outlook, a rock pillar that stands 823 feet high. To see the colorful sunset or sunrise sky reflected on the water-eroded hills, you take a mere quarter-mile hike that is both popular and accessible, with a paved, five-foot wide asphalt trail, accessible parking spaces, vault toilets, and a visitor center. It's a short, worthwhile trek to get some incredible views.
All about Zabriskie Point sunset and sunrise viewing
The trail to Zabriskie Point begins in the parking lot east of Furnace Creek on Hwy 190. It's .3 miles, with an elevation gain of 49 feet. Some people even bring along chairs and blankets to sit on. We also suggest a flashlight for when it's dark, plus some water and snacks. As the sun sets, the colors in the sky cast gorgeous shadows and light onto the volcanic sediment that was deposited when this area used to be a lake during the Miocene epoch. Water eroded the rock into rippling shapes that are the perfect canvas for the sun. One reviewer on AllTrails said they visited Zabriskie Point during a waxing crescent moon, and they were able to see the Milky Way.
It's best to attempt this viewing with an eye on the weather, with late fall, winter, and early spring being the best times. Death Valley National Park is one of the world's most dangerous parks — especially if you're not paying attention. There are rattlesnakes, scorpions, and other creatures to be aware of, and high temperatures can cause heat stroke or heat exhaustion if you aren't careful. Take it seriously, and go when temperatures are low enough to do so. Another thing to note before you go is that there is a fee to enter the park, and though it's per person by foot or bike, it's a single fee for your entire party if you go by car. If you want to plan for the right time, you can go here to find out when the sunrise and sunset occur every day of the year in nearby Furnace Creek.