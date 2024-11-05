One Of The Most Scenic Vistas In Death Valley Is A Top Sunset Watching Destination In California

Sometimes, the most beautiful and serene sights can appear in the harshest and most desolate places. If you've heard of Southern California's Death Valley, you know it can get hot. Death Valley National Park can be a dangerous place to visit in the summer, with the average highs topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit beginning in May and shooting up to an average of 116 in July. In fact, Death Valley hit 134 degrees Fahrenheit in 1913 and almost matched that in July 2024 when it hit 129.

That said, if you pick the right time and place, you can witness one of the most beautiful sunset views in the world. It's a humdinger for sunrises as well. The right place? Zabriskie Point. Located inside the national park, it's one of its most photographed spots. Death Valley was once a popular gold rush and mining destination, and the site itself was named after Christian Zabriskie, a major player at the Pacific Coast Borax Company, one of the mining companies that once worked in this area. This influx displaced the Timbisha Shoshone tribe, who traditionally resided here.

The Zabriskie Point overlook was actually set up by the Pacific Coast Borax Company so people could view Manly Outlook, a rock pillar that stands 823 feet high. To see the colorful sunset or sunrise sky reflected on the water-eroded hills, you take a mere quarter-mile hike that is both popular and accessible, with a paved, five-foot wide asphalt trail, accessible parking spaces, vault toilets, and a visitor center. It's a short, worthwhile trek to get some incredible views.

