Washington's Prettiest Urban Oasis Is A Lush, Forested Park Full Of Activities
Seattle, considered one of the best places for coffee lovers, may be Washington's premier destination. However, less than an hour away is Tacoma, one of the state's largest cities. This overlooked gem is home to various noteworthy attractions that embody the Pacific Northwest. This includes Point Defiance Park. Located minutes away from downtown Tacoma, this urban oasis was established in 1888 and overlooks Puget Sound. With 760 verdant acres, there is always something to discover at Point Defiance Park. Simply put, it features everything a visitor would want or need to enjoy this outdoor paradise.
The park has several hiking trails, including the Spine Trail, a 2.6-mile roundtrip jaunt through the forest with lovely views of the water. A downloadable map of trails is available online. Speaking of water, Point Defiance Park is home to Owen Beach, a spectacular spot offering views of Mount Rainier. "It's a great place for a nice walk, picnic, or reading a book in the sun," a Tripadvisor reviewer said. Visitors can also rent kayaks at Owen Beach during the summer.
One unique feature found at Point Defiance Park is its Chutes and Ladders, which lead to the Breakwater Marina. There, visitors can tap into their inner child and choose to take slides or stairs to this scenic site. But if you think this is all you can do at Point Defiance Park, think again.
Visit Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington
If hiking and enjoying the Pacific Northwest's natural beauty isn't enough, Point Defiance Park also includes the 29-acre Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. Within its various exhibits and habitats, visitors will find animals like Sumatran tigers, polar bears, arctic foxes, red wolves, walruses, and much more. There is also a Pacific seas aquarium with a giant Pacific octopus and a tropical reef aquarium with nurse sharks and other aquatic creatures. Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium states they have more than 430 animal species.
That said, the institution features several remarkable highlights. For instance, there's a kids' zone where little ones can feed adorable Nigerian dwarf goats. There are also scheduled educational presentations, such as a polar bear keeper chat, red wolf chat, among others. "We enjoyed the presentations and learned many things, and found the park to be a very nice spot — not so large as to be exhausting, but big enough that there was plenty to enjoy," a Tripadvisor reviewer wrote.
There are also additional animal experiences available for booking, such as shark dives and small group tours. Want to include this attraction on your Point Defiance Park itinerary? Tickets can be purchased online. Hours and operating days vary, so make sure to check Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium's website before your visit.
More things to do at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma, Washington
Believe it or not, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is not the only attraction at Point Defiance Park. There is also the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum. Dating back to the 1800s, it features various historical structures, gardens, and exhibits centered on Fort Nisqually and Puget Sound's past. Yelp reviewers say that employees are dressed in period costumes and offer demonstrations, like blacksmithing, to further the unique experience. Operating days and hours for Fort Nisqually Living History Museum vary depending on the season. Admission can be purchased online.
Point Defiance Park is home to an array of gardens, including a Japanese garden, rose garden, and herb garden. These are perfect places for a nature walk. If you have a fur baby, bring them along and let them run free at the Point Defiance Dog Park near the Fort Nisqually Living History Museum. Make sure to also check out the breathtaking Dune Peninsula at Point Defiance Park for a picturesque picnic or stroll with panoramic vistas. Want to explore Puget Sound? Motorboat rentals are available at the Point Defiance Marina.
Point Defiance Park is open daily and parking is free. For more Washington state destinations read about Bellingham, an underrated charmer on the coast with similar vibes to Seattle, and Seabrook, a walkable beach beauty created to be a family-friendly paradise.