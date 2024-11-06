Washington's Prettiest Urban Oasis Is A Lush, Forested Park Full Of Activities

Seattle, considered one of the best places for coffee lovers, may be Washington's premier destination. However, less than an hour away is Tacoma, one of the state's largest cities. This overlooked gem is home to various noteworthy attractions that embody the Pacific Northwest. This includes Point Defiance Park. Located minutes away from downtown Tacoma, this urban oasis was established in 1888 and overlooks Puget Sound. With 760 verdant acres, there is always something to discover at Point Defiance Park. Simply put, it features everything a visitor would want or need to enjoy this outdoor paradise.

The park has several hiking trails, including the Spine Trail, a 2.6-mile roundtrip jaunt through the forest with lovely views of the water. A downloadable map of trails is available online. Speaking of water, Point Defiance Park is home to Owen Beach, a spectacular spot offering views of Mount Rainier. "It's a great place for a nice walk, picnic, or reading a book in the sun," a Tripadvisor reviewer said. Visitors can also rent kayaks at Owen Beach during the summer.

One unique feature found at Point Defiance Park is its Chutes and Ladders, which lead to the Breakwater Marina. There, visitors can tap into their inner child and choose to take slides or stairs to this scenic site. But if you think this is all you can do at Point Defiance Park, think again.

