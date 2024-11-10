Pennsylvania's Most Unique Urban Art Garden Bursts With Creativity Stretching Indoors And Outdoors
While Philadelphia is beloved as a bastion of American Revolutionary history, the "City of Brotherly Love" has long been a springboard for diverse artistic and cultural developments. The famous landmarks of Philadelphia are less than a mile from the creative treasures of the South Street neighborhood, which is home to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, an immersive kaleidoscopic garden of mosaics, glass, and other found objects.
South Street was on the verge of destruction to make space for a new highway when, starting in the 1960s, a community of dedicated visual and performance artists moved there, ushering in the South Street Renaissance. One of those artists was Isaiah Zagar, the brainchild behind Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. In the 1990s, he transformed a vacant lot on South Street into this labyrinthine sculpture garden, which opened to the public in 2008. Today, the artsy South Street is known for its diverse melting pot of cultures, as it brims with boutiques, buzzy restaurants, and galleries.
Philadelphia's Magic Gardens is a mesmerizing display unlike any other — and this says a lot, considering that the city's botanical gardens earned it the title of "America's Garden Capital." Zagar's wonderland spans over 3,000 square feet of outdoor mazes and indoor galleries. The two interior spaces showcase rotating exhibits of fellow multimedia artists. Philadelphia's Magic Gardens are open every day except Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and tickets cost $15 per adult.
Explore an urban art wonderland in Philadelphia
To discover the best of Philadelphia's public art scene, embark on Viator's Philadelphia Public Art Tour. This two-hour tour in America's most walkable city will reveal the eclectic artistry of South Philly. You'll meet your guide at the Theatre of Living Arts in the afternoon and discover how the theater revitalized the neighborhood during the South Street Renaissance. You'll then stroll around South Street and learn about its history and the artists who left their mark on this non-conformist pocket. Next, you'll visit Da Vinci Art Alliance (DVAA), a gallery that supports local artists from marginalized communities.
A stroll through Bella Vista, a lush residential area known for beautiful historic homes and the open-air Italian Market, will follow. Next is the neighboring Queen Village, a revived historic suburb now home to chic stores and cafes. Along the way, you'll be able to peek into boutiques and galleries and possibly even see local artists at work and meet them! The tour will conclude at the eccentric wonderland of Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, where you'll explore the many mosaic-lined corridors, unique sculptural mashups, and indoor exhibits.
This guided art tour is an excellent way to see Philly through a different lens. "Even though we both have visited Philadelphia many times, we learned many new things on the tour that we would not have known without Chuck's expertise," raved one Viator reviewer about the experience. "The work of Isaiah Zagar was the highlight. ... We were fortunate enough to have a chance meeting with Isaiah's wife Julia, who Chuck knew and introduced us to." The tour can accommodate up to 12 travelers and is priced at $42 per person, which includes all ticket entry, and a portion of the proceeds go to local arts organizations.