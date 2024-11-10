Pennsylvania's Most Unique Urban Art Garden Bursts With Creativity Stretching Indoors And Outdoors

While Philadelphia is beloved as a bastion of American Revolutionary history, the "City of Brotherly Love" has long been a springboard for diverse artistic and cultural developments. The famous landmarks of Philadelphia are less than a mile from the creative treasures of the South Street neighborhood, which is home to Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, an immersive kaleidoscopic garden of mosaics, glass, and other found objects.

Advertisement

South Street was on the verge of destruction to make space for a new highway when, starting in the 1960s, a community of dedicated visual and performance artists moved there, ushering in the South Street Renaissance. One of those artists was Isaiah Zagar, the brainchild behind Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. In the 1990s, he transformed a vacant lot on South Street into this labyrinthine sculpture garden, which opened to the public in 2008. Today, the artsy South Street is known for its diverse melting pot of cultures, as it brims with boutiques, buzzy restaurants, and galleries.

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens is a mesmerizing display unlike any other — and this says a lot, considering that the city's botanical gardens earned it the title of "America's Garden Capital." Zagar's wonderland spans over 3,000 square feet of outdoor mazes and indoor galleries. The two interior spaces showcase rotating exhibits of fellow multimedia artists. Philadelphia's Magic Gardens are open every day except Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and tickets cost $15 per adult.

Advertisement