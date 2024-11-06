Romania's Hidden 'Heaven On Earth' Is A Town Home To The World's Largest Bear Sanctuary
Filled with stunning castles and breathtaking landscapes, Romania is one of Europe's most underrated destinations. From unsung cities like Bucharest (the "Little Paris of the East," according to Rick Steves) to charming medieval villages like Sighisoara, there's plenty to discover within its largest and most renowned region, Transylvania.
Resting between the majestic mountains of Piatra Craiului National Park in Western Transylvania, you'll find the picturesque village of Magura. Far from the bustle of the city, its acres of rolling green meadows dotted with quaint homesteads and panoramic vistas of unparalleled natural beauty make it feel like Heaven on Earth. Brimming with wildlife, the surrounding national park boasts hundreds of species of butterflies, birds, and mammals. It's also home to the largest brown bear sanctuary in the world, where you can visit the rescued animals in their natural environment. If you're desiring an escape to a far-flung corner of Europe, travel to Magura, where the serenity of nature, beauty of wildlife, and a quiet hidden village meet.
Magura's bears, beauty, and bats
As a rural paradise, Magura is full of outdoor adventures. To connect with the village's native wildlife, you can visit the Libearty Sanctuary. Home to over 100 rescued brown bears, the sanctuary allows the majestic mammals to live outside of cages and wander freely in forests full of towering oaks, streams, and pools. You can visit Tuesday through Sunday, with entry times and prices varying by day and season.
Whether you choose to amble about the village or embark on a proper trail, there is an abundance of hiking opportunities to embrace the region's natural beauty. If you're feeling ambitious, you can walk the 5-mile trail from Magura to Bran Castle, which is one of the most fairytale-like hidden castles in all of Europe. Along the way, you'll find stunning mountain views, rustic village buildings, and picturesque pastures dotted with sheep. The trail ends at Bran Castle, which is famously regarded as Dracula's Castle due to its resemblance to the fictional fortress in Bram Stoker's classic vampire novel. If spooky winged creatures are your thing, you can hike the Prapastiile Zarnestiului canyon to the Magura Cave, also known as the Bats' Cave, where you'll find the macabre mammals in their natural habitat surrounded by limestone walls and prehistoric cave paintings.
Enchanting lodgings and castles near Magura
If you want to surround yourself with nature and rustic charm but still keep modern comforts close-by, there are a number of places you can stay in Magura. The Cetatuia Magura Buzau is a chic boutique hotel that boasts picturesque forest surroundings and a restaurant that serves traditional Romanian fare. Meanwhile, the Hille Guesthouse has charming lodgings with scenic village views and home-cooked meals.
You can also stay in the nearby Bran and check into the Bran Chalet. The idyllic inn is within walking distance of the town, granting sweeping views of Bran Castle from its restaurant balcony and terrace-adorned rooms. For an enchanting day trip, venture to the iconic castle, where you can take a self-guided tour full of vampiric lore. Visiting hours vary by season, but the castle is open daily. Wherever you wander in and around Magura, magic is sure to follow, as Romania is perfect for a hauntingly beautiful Halloween getaway in Europe.