Romania's Hidden 'Heaven On Earth' Is A Town Home To The World's Largest Bear Sanctuary

Filled with stunning castles and breathtaking landscapes, Romania is one of Europe's most underrated destinations. From unsung cities like Bucharest (the "Little Paris of the East," according to Rick Steves) to charming medieval villages like Sighisoara, there's plenty to discover within its largest and most renowned region, Transylvania.

Resting between the majestic mountains of Piatra Craiului National Park in Western Transylvania, you'll find the picturesque village of Magura. Far from the bustle of the city, its acres of rolling green meadows dotted with quaint homesteads and panoramic vistas of unparalleled natural beauty make it feel like Heaven on Earth. Brimming with wildlife, the surrounding national park boasts hundreds of species of butterflies, birds, and mammals. It's also home to the largest brown bear sanctuary in the world, where you can visit the rescued animals in their natural environment. If you're desiring an escape to a far-flung corner of Europe, travel to Magura, where the serenity of nature, beauty of wildlife, and a quiet hidden village meet.

