South America's Largest National Park Is A Tropical Lost World You Can Only Tour By Air

Chiribiquete has been home to indigenous people for thousands of years, but the outside world didn't learn of its existence until close to 40 years ago. While serving as the director of the National Natural Parks of Colombia, the adventurer and anthropologist Carlos Castaño Uribe spotted the rugged tepui formations rising starkly from the jungle greenery while flying over the region in 1986. Captivated by these images, he returned to the area with teams of scientists on over two dozen expeditions, leading him to discover the rock paintings that warranted its UNESCO protection.

The region was given national park status in 1989 and has since been expanded two times. Roughly the size of Denmark, it now stretches over 10.4 million acres of land largely untouched by modern society. Chiribiquete is renowned for its staggering amount of plant life, as well as its fauna, including threatened species such as the giant otter, lowland tapir, giant anteater, common woolly monkey, and jaguar.

The name Chiribiquete translates to "Maloca of the Jaguar;" Maloca are the traditional longhouses inhabited by people indigenous to the Amazon basin. Evidence of native presence is seen in over 75,000 painted figures on the walls of some 60 rock shelters. Some of these paintings date back to more than 20,000 years ago, making them the oldest evidence of human habitation in all of Latin America.

