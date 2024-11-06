Rhode Island's Beach District Modeled After Martha's Vineyard Is An Underrated Seaside Beauty

To lounge on a beach at the tip of a forested park between historic buildings, head to Buttonwoods Beach in Warwick, Rhode Island. It is in the center of the smallest U.S. state, only a 15-minute drive from the T.F. Green International Airport. The Buttonwoods Beach Historic District is a community that was modeled on the religious summer retreat of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, an island off the neighboring state of Massachusetts. Just 10 minutes from the state capital of Providence (a dream come true for art lovers) and 30 minutes from Newport, Buttonwoods Beach Historic District is a neighborhood that's full of privately owned, historic Victorian homes.

Although not ranked as one of the best beaches in Rhode Island, the small public Buttonwoods Beach in Warwick Park is special. It is on a cove with shallow water and a roped swimming area staffed by lifeguards, making it safe for children. Amenities include sun shelters, restrooms, playgrounds, and dog parks. You can find joggers, bicyclists, and walkers along the park's three miles of paths. The 126-acre recreational area also has picnic areas and fields where you can play baseball and soccer. While it is more known to locals than visitors, one Tripadvisor reviewer calls Warwick Park "a hidden gem in the city."