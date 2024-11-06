Rhode Island's Beach District Modeled After Martha's Vineyard Is An Underrated Seaside Beauty
To lounge on a beach at the tip of a forested park between historic buildings, head to Buttonwoods Beach in Warwick, Rhode Island. It is in the center of the smallest U.S. state, only a 15-minute drive from the T.F. Green International Airport. The Buttonwoods Beach Historic District is a community that was modeled on the religious summer retreat of Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, an island off the neighboring state of Massachusetts. Just 10 minutes from the state capital of Providence (a dream come true for art lovers) and 30 minutes from Newport, Buttonwoods Beach Historic District is a neighborhood that's full of privately owned, historic Victorian homes.
Although not ranked as one of the best beaches in Rhode Island, the small public Buttonwoods Beach in Warwick Park is special. It is on a cove with shallow water and a roped swimming area staffed by lifeguards, making it safe for children. Amenities include sun shelters, restrooms, playgrounds, and dog parks. You can find joggers, bicyclists, and walkers along the park's three miles of paths. The 126-acre recreational area also has picnic areas and fields where you can play baseball and soccer. While it is more known to locals than visitors, one Tripadvisor reviewer calls Warwick Park "a hidden gem in the city."
Historical significance of Buttonwoods Beach
Across the cove from the beach, the Buttonwoods Beach Historic District was identified by Reverend Moses Bixby, the minister of a Baptist church in Providence in the late 1800s, as an ideal location for a summer retreat for his congregation. His idea was to keep his congregation together over the summer and deepen their religious relationships in a relaxed seaside environment, emulating a similar summer colony that was successful in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts.
At the time of the purchase in 1871, it was mostly farmland, and a farmhouse built circa 1715 still stands today. Over the years, the neighborhood grew to include numerous one-and-one-half-story Victorian homes that are well-preserved. Residences, which also include more modernly built cottages, are in close proximity to each other. However, trees and small public grassy areas give it a bucolic feeling and protect its suburban character.
The association that still manages the district today enforces rules that have preserved its noncommercial character. The district's nomination form (PDF) for the National Register of Historic Places calls it "a fine example of one type of late 19th-century community planning with well-preserved structures in a variety of architectural styles and an interesting social history." If you visit, make sure to see the nearby Warwick Lighthouse, as well.
What to do in Warwick
Buttonwoods is one of many beaches along Rhode Island's 39 miles of Atlantic Ocean coastline, so get ready to beach hop and find your favorite. There's no shortage of water-based activities in Warwick, which has the state's most boat slips, moorings, and marine services. Warwick is also known for retail therapy — shoppers, get your credit cards ready, as Warwick is the Retail Capital of Rhode Island, a moniker earned by the city's two massive malls and stores.
Visiting Warwick can be more than a day trip. If staying at the airport is convenient, Hyatt Place Warwick Providence Airport is Warwick's number-one-rated hotel on TripAdvisor. Guests draw attention to its cleanliness, spacious rooms, great service, and free breakfast. The Loom Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton is another fan-favorite. It is in a former factory on the Pawtuxet River and has loft-style guest rooms with high ceilings, brick walls, and river views. While on your Rhode Island trip, check out Newport, which is famous for fresh seafood, scenic cliffs, and French vibes.