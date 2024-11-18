Visit California's Coast For This Luxe, Beachy City Full Of Michelin-Starred Eats

Stunning coastlines are hardly a rarity in California. Take a long, scenic drive along Highway 1 and you'll likely come across some of the most stunning coastal views imaginable. The shore is paved with a plethora of quaint beach cities, each of them unique in their own way — and all completely spectacular. But there's one place in particular that attracts high-profile personalities in troves.

Advertisement

Montecito has long been hailed as a haven for the rich and famous. Nestled in the Santa Barbara County coastline, this luxe city counts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Ellen, and Oprah amongst its slew of star-studded residents. Boasting some of the country's most exclusive abodes and best restaurants, Montecito is a dreamy destination for beachcombers and foodies. Whether you want to soak up some sun or take your tastebuds on a culinary journey, Montecito offers the best of both worlds — laid-back natural beauty and sophisticated charm — for an exquisite weekend away.