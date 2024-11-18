Visit California's Coast For This Luxe, Beachy City Full Of Michelin-Starred Eats
Stunning coastlines are hardly a rarity in California. Take a long, scenic drive along Highway 1 and you'll likely come across some of the most stunning coastal views imaginable. The shore is paved with a plethora of quaint beach cities, each of them unique in their own way — and all completely spectacular. But there's one place in particular that attracts high-profile personalities in troves.
Montecito has long been hailed as a haven for the rich and famous. Nestled in the Santa Barbara County coastline, this luxe city counts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Ellen, and Oprah amongst its slew of star-studded residents. Boasting some of the country's most exclusive abodes and best restaurants, Montecito is a dreamy destination for beachcombers and foodies. Whether you want to soak up some sun or take your tastebuds on a culinary journey, Montecito offers the best of both worlds — laid-back natural beauty and sophisticated charm — for an exquisite weekend away.
Michelin-star dining makes Montecito a culinary hotspot
Montecito is more than just secluded beaches and celeb spotting, as food lovers from across the globe also flock here for its award-winning dining scene. Between Michelin-recognized restaurants and farm-to-table fare, this chic coastal town brings the rivalry as a top culinary hotspot. Caruso's is a Michelin 1-Star and Green Star fine-dining restaurant that is located inside Rosewood Miramar Beach. With awe-inspiring oceanfront views and a menu that melds local fare with the Italian flavors from Chef Massimo Falsini's roots, it's the ideal place to dress-up for a romantic date night. There's also the recently-renovated Coral Casino, a members-only club with rich historical roots, which will soon boast a food and beverage program crafted by Thomas Keller, the famed culinary genius behind French Laundry and Per Se. Which, if you know, you know — this is a super big deal.
If you're looking for something a little bit more key, the Montecito Country Mart is the ticket. Merci is a cafe that feels straight from the streets of Paris with aesthetically pleasing pastries, sandwiches, and grain bowls from Elizabeth Colling (who was once a baker at both Bastide and Spago). Then there's the Neapolitan-style pizzas of Bettina. Opened in 2018 by the previous head baker of the cult favorite Roberta's Pizzeria in Brooklyn, this hotspot has been dishing out pies made of fresh, locally sourced ingredients that will linger on your mind long after you're done.
The best beaches in Montecito
Santa Barbara is home to some of California's best beaches, and Montecitos's secluded shores are highly coveted amongst A-listers and peace-seekers alike. Butterfly Beach is a local fave — and one of the best beaches in the region — thanks to its clear water and sweeping views. It's the perfect place for paddleboarding, picnicking, or strolling along with your pup (yes, dogs are allowed here, too) Hammond's Beach is another underrated gem for escaping the crowds and is even more tucked away, where you'll find lots of surfers out riding the waves.
If you're looking for something with a little more amenities, look no further than Rosewood Miramar Beach. This luxury resort and spa sits along Miramar Beach but also boasts a private beach club and best-in-class accommodations. It's very likely that you might bump elbows with a celeb or two here, as it's a favorite amongst celebrities. The resort sits across 16 acres and offers exceptional oceanfront suites and bungalows. Insider tip: You don't need to book a stay to enjoy the vibes. You can spend an afternoon sipping cocktails at Miramar Beach Bar, soaking up sunset views in total luxury without breaking the bank.