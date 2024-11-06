America's Oldest Antiques District Is A Historic Philadelphia Gem Full Of High-End Stores
Philadelphia is among the United States' most historic cities; it is the town of William Penn — the state's 17th century founder — the American Revolution, and the Liberty Bell, which is on display at the Liberty Bell Center, about a 20 minute walk north of Pine Street, known as Philadelphia's Antique Row. Pine Street cuts across central Philly for some two miles, but you'll find the best stores between 11th and 9th Streets.
There are not just antique stores here but galleries and high-end boutiques, too. Shopping destinations include antique store M. Finkel & Daughter, which is known for selling centuries-old needlework; silver merchants Chelsea Plating Company; Kin Boutiques, a high-quality fashion brand for men and women; the Sample Rack, an upscale bridal store; and Urban Princess Boutique, which sells artisanal clothing, jewelry, and gifts.
Antique Row holds the distinction of being the oldest antique district in the U.S. and is fairly central and walkable, if you wish. But Philadelphia is a dense city with numerous attractions and artsy, trendy areas that get one's feet aching pretty quickly. Instead, consider Viator's convenient and informative bus tours.
Guided bus tours to the best of the Antique Row
One of the most convenient ways to tour the best of Antique Row is by private double decker bus. Viator offers a hop-on hop-off service that tours the city's best attractions including Pine Street. Prices start from around $36 per person for a one day pass. Prices rise to $56.19 for two days and $75.61 for three. When budgeting for your trip, remember that Philadelphia is one of America's cheapest spots to be a tourist.
The bus follows the Blue Route, which starts at the Independence Visitor Center on the SW Corner of 6th and Market Street. There are 21 stops and 29 points of interest on the route, including the National Constitution Center, Eastern State Penitentiary, and the famous "Rocky Steps." Pine Street is the 16th stop on the route. Live commentary is provided throughout the drive and the tour operators should have advice on where to go along Antique Row. Bear in mind that some of the stores are by appointment only.
Thousands of people have reviewed the experience and the overwhelming majority are positive. "The tour guides were all so different and had fun perspectives on the major sites in Philadelphia," wrote one visitor, "They all knew a lot and did a great job being clear... Buying the tickets through Viator was the move and made everything very easy.
After shopping, you can check out the many restaurants on 13th street such as SouthHouse, Double Knot, and Bud & Marilyn's, to name just a few in a bustling, exciting city that's one of the America's most underrated.