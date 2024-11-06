America's Oldest Antiques District Is A Historic Philadelphia Gem Full Of High-End Stores

One of the most convenient ways to tour the best of Antique Row is by private double decker bus. Viator offers a hop-on hop-off service that tours the city's best attractions including Pine Street. Prices start from around $36 per person for a one day pass. Prices rise to $56.19 for two days and $75.61 for three. When budgeting for your trip, remember that Philadelphia is one of America's cheapest spots to be a tourist.

The bus follows the Blue Route, which starts at the Independence Visitor Center on the SW Corner of 6th and Market Street. There are 21 stops and 29 points of interest on the route, including the National Constitution Center, Eastern State Penitentiary, and the famous "Rocky Steps." Pine Street is the 16th stop on the route. Live commentary is provided throughout the drive and the tour operators should have advice on where to go along Antique Row. Bear in mind that some of the stores are by appointment only.

Thousands of people have reviewed the experience and the overwhelming majority are positive. "The tour guides were all so different and had fun perspectives on the major sites in Philadelphia," wrote one visitor, "They all knew a lot and did a great job being clear... Buying the tickets through Viator was the move and made everything very easy.

After shopping, you can check out the many restaurants on 13th street such as SouthHouse, Double Knot, and Bud & Marilyn's, to name just a few in a bustling, exciting city that's one of the America's most underrated.