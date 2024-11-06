Waterfalls, Dense Forest, And Captivating Cliff Views Are Endless At This New York State Park

New York City may have some good budget-friendly outdoor activities, but they're not quite Minnewaska State Park Preserve. The park is in upstate New York about 25 miles west of Poughkeepsie on the Hudson River and it covers roughly 24,000 acres of land. There are some 50 miles of footpaths across the diverse terrain here, which includes cliffs, rivers, waterfalls, forests, sky lakes, and the Shawangunk mountain ridge.

There is no shortage of activity at the state park. Biking, swimming, and scuba diving are popular, and so is a variety of climbing, including bouldering and technical climbing.

Some may just want to take in the scenery. There are at least a dozen trail loops of varying difficulty that display the park's jagged cliff faces, tumbling waterfalls, imposing ice caves, and awesome elevated views of the landscape. Minnewaska is a gem and only a couple of hours from Manhattan's hottest attractions.