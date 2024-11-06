Waterfalls, Dense Forest, And Captivating Cliff Views Are Endless At This New York State Park
New York City may have some good budget-friendly outdoor activities, but they're not quite Minnewaska State Park Preserve. The park is in upstate New York about 25 miles west of Poughkeepsie on the Hudson River and it covers roughly 24,000 acres of land. There are some 50 miles of footpaths across the diverse terrain here, which includes cliffs, rivers, waterfalls, forests, sky lakes, and the Shawangunk mountain ridge.
There is no shortage of activity at the state park. Biking, swimming, and scuba diving are popular, and so is a variety of climbing, including bouldering and technical climbing.
Some may just want to take in the scenery. There are at least a dozen trail loops of varying difficulty that display the park's jagged cliff faces, tumbling waterfalls, imposing ice caves, and awesome elevated views of the landscape. Minnewaska is a gem and only a couple of hours from Manhattan's hottest attractions.
Minnewaska State Park Preserve is compact, convenient, and beautiful
Minnewaska State Park Preserve is not a large state park but it punches above its weight, especially for those who want a quick dose of nature on a break from the city. This is a landscape rich in beauty and it is cultivated for ease and accessibility.
If you enjoyed the views from New York City's heart-pounding skylift then check out Minnewaska's three sky lakes, named so because they are fed by rain. These crystal waters are a stunning contrast to the craggy, tree-marked terrain. Perhaps Minnewaska's biggest view can be seen from Sam's Point, a rocky outcrop with sweeping views of the treetops. The walk there up an 89-step stone staircase is impressive enough.
Those who want more than a day trip can camp at the Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground. The ground's 24 drive-in spots charge a $10 fee per car. Consider arriving early to beat the crowds, whether you're camping or not.