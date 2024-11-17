Pristine Coastline And Some Of Massachusetts' Best Views Await At This Breathtaking Park

If you've decided to take a trip to Boston, Massachusetts, to see places like Boston Common, the oldest public park in America, the charming and historic cobblestone Acorn Street, or to walk the Freedom Trail to learn about the Revolutionary War, you're close to one particular hidden gem: World's End. This nature park and conservation area — don't be fooled by the name — is 20 miles from the historic city, with great views of Boston's skyline and harbor.

Set on a 251-acre peninsula in Hingham, Massachusetts, World's End stretches between four coastal drumlins, which are spoon-shaped hills formed by glaciers. Once considered a potential site for the United Nations Headquarters and even a nuclear power plant, World's End features 4.5 miles of tree-lined carriage and footpaths. The carriage paths were designed by the famous Frederick Law Olmsted, the founder of American landscape architecture. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of World's End, "The views of Boston are spectacular. Just a lovely place to stroll. Great wide carriage paths. Lots of birds & animals throughout."

On the western side of the park, you'll find Hingham Harbor, and on the north and east is the Weir River. There are rocky shores to explore, walking and hiking paths, animals like whitetail deer, and plenty of benches to sit on, enjoy nature, and have a picnic lunch. World's End is an accessible park with wheelchair-accessible trails along the carriage paths. The park even offers visitors an all-terrain GRIT Freedom Chair, which you can reserve here.

