Pristine Coastline And Some Of Massachusetts' Best Views Await At This Breathtaking Park
If you've decided to take a trip to Boston, Massachusetts, to see places like Boston Common, the oldest public park in America, the charming and historic cobblestone Acorn Street, or to walk the Freedom Trail to learn about the Revolutionary War, you're close to one particular hidden gem: World's End. This nature park and conservation area — don't be fooled by the name — is 20 miles from the historic city, with great views of Boston's skyline and harbor.
Set on a 251-acre peninsula in Hingham, Massachusetts, World's End stretches between four coastal drumlins, which are spoon-shaped hills formed by glaciers. Once considered a potential site for the United Nations Headquarters and even a nuclear power plant, World's End features 4.5 miles of tree-lined carriage and footpaths. The carriage paths were designed by the famous Frederick Law Olmsted, the founder of American landscape architecture. One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of World's End, "The views of Boston are spectacular. Just a lovely place to stroll. Great wide carriage paths. Lots of birds & animals throughout."
On the western side of the park, you'll find Hingham Harbor, and on the north and east is the Weir River. There are rocky shores to explore, walking and hiking paths, animals like whitetail deer, and plenty of benches to sit on, enjoy nature, and have a picnic lunch. World's End is an accessible park with wheelchair-accessible trails along the carriage paths. The park even offers visitors an all-terrain GRIT Freedom Chair, which you can reserve here.
All about World's End in Hingham, Massachusetts
World's End is the perfect area to hike, run, or even cross-country ski in the right weather. You can check out the park map here. The World's End Trail is an easy, popular 3.8-mile loop with a 282-foot elevation gain. However, reviewers on AllTrails suggest that bug spray is a good idea. Massachusetts, like some other areas of the U.S., is a place where you can get Lyme disease from ticks, so it's a good idea to follow these clever tick-repelling tips and do a post-hike check for the tiny critters. If you're a birder, you'll be delighted to know that over 200 different species have been spotted at World's End over the years, including double-crested cormorants, several species of woodpeckers, northern flickers, great egrets, red-tailed hawks, cooper's hawks, dark-eyed juncos, and bald eagles.
To enter this beautiful park, it's recommended that you reserve a parking pass online during the week, though there may be some on sale at the site. On weekends and holidays, however, this popular park requires an online pass, which you can get here. You'll book a one-hour entry window, though you can stay until the park closes at sunset. Admission costs $10 per vehicle during the week and $15 on the weekend. Dogs on leashes are welcome, as is bringing in your picnic from outside, as there is no place to get food inside the park. There are portapotties available, so you can take your time and not need to rush out of the park. Note that there is no parking on the street around World's End, or you might get a ticket.