Greece's Beautiful Secret Island Has One Of The Best Harbor Towns In The Whole Country

Those who visit Symi often do so as part of a cruise or on a day trip if they're doing an island-hopping itinerary, particularly of the Dodecanese island group. In such cases, it's recommended that visitors spend at least four hours in Symi to explore the sights, sample the food, do some shopping, and take in the beauty of the island's historic harbor.

However, other visitors choose to spend a longer period on Symi, which, despite being only around 22 square miles, is diverse enough to serve as the base for a relaxing vacation, especially for beach lovers. Agios Nikolaos Beach, with its sandy coast, sun beds, and shady trees, is the ideal spot for daylong lounging. Agios Georgios Disalonas Beach, accessible by boat or hiking trail, is a pebble beach known for its beautiful 1,000-foot-tall cliff. For something more family-friendly, check out Nimborio Beach, which can be easily reached by car.

On a longer stay, the island is yours to explore, with authentic fish restaurants and tavernas, wineries, and archeological ruins to seek out. Hotels are generally smaller than on the larger, more touristic islands. However, if you'd like to maintain the feeling of luxury you would want from a Greek retreat, look to rent a suite for your stay, such as those offered by Amalthea. Want to add even more to your itinerary? Here are the five best Greek islands to visit in the summer.

