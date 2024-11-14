Greece's Beautiful Secret Island Has One Of The Best Harbor Towns In The Whole Country
Although mainland Greece contains the vast majority of the major attractions that bring millions to the country each year — particularly Athens, home to the best museums in the country, which alone boasts the Parthenon, Acropolis, and Ancient Agora, all considered among Europe's most important historical sites — tourists have long been drawn to the country's beautiful islands. Greece has around 6,000 islands in total, 227 of which are inhabited, and several of which, such as Crete, Corfu, and Mykonos, have a booming tourist industry.
Away from the beaten track, however, there are some delightful secrets to be uncovered. Most Greek island resorts are coastal, and one of the finest harbor towns in all of Greece can be found on the relatively unknown island of Symi, just a short boat ride from the island of Rhodes. Travel expert and author Simon Reeve swears by this place, and it should count among Rick Steves' best destinations in Greece you can't skip on your trip.
Greek island living without the crowds in Symi
The permanent home to just 3,000 residents, the town of Symi is built on a beautiful natural harbor between coastal hills, on which many beautiful buildings have stood for generations. Symi is known for the quality and vivacity of its Italian-style architecture, with colorful facades reflected in the harbor's azure waters, all making it a photographer's dream. It is often compared to Italy's Amalfi Coast. The town's aesthetic has been legally protected since 1971, an important step in keeping the authentic look and spirit of the island alive.
The town is split into two settlements. One is Chorio, featuring Symi's historic Venetian castle (which dates back to the 14th century), windmills, and quaint cobbled streets. The other is Gialos, known as the harbor area, featuring the customs house, fish market, and nautical museum, as well as the Timiou Prodromou Monastery and clock tower, both of which date back to the 19th century. The harbor area also boasts many charming bars, eateries, and the majority of the island's boutiques. Symi is perhaps best known for its sea sponge industry, and these natural treasures are an ideal souvenir for any island visitor.
Symi is perfect for day trips or longer stays
Those who visit Symi often do so as part of a cruise or on a day trip if they're doing an island-hopping itinerary, particularly of the Dodecanese island group. In such cases, it's recommended that visitors spend at least four hours in Symi to explore the sights, sample the food, do some shopping, and take in the beauty of the island's historic harbor.
However, other visitors choose to spend a longer period on Symi, which, despite being only around 22 square miles, is diverse enough to serve as the base for a relaxing vacation, especially for beach lovers. Agios Nikolaos Beach, with its sandy coast, sun beds, and shady trees, is the ideal spot for daylong lounging. Agios Georgios Disalonas Beach, accessible by boat or hiking trail, is a pebble beach known for its beautiful 1,000-foot-tall cliff. For something more family-friendly, check out Nimborio Beach, which can be easily reached by car.
On a longer stay, the island is yours to explore, with authentic fish restaurants and tavernas, wineries, and archeological ruins to seek out. Hotels are generally smaller than on the larger, more touristic islands. However, if you'd like to maintain the feeling of luxury you would want from a Greek retreat, look to rent a suite for your stay, such as those offered by Amalthea. Want to add even more to your itinerary? Here are the five best Greek islands to visit in the summer.