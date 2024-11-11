The Luxe Island Near London Popular With Celebs That Feels Worlds Away From The City

Osea Island is colloquially known as the "Necker of Essex," a nod to Sir Richard Branson's idyllic Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. Osea is currently privately owned by Nigel Frieda, a British music producer known for his work with the all-female pop group the Sugababes. But the celeb connections don't stop there. Rihanna and Charlie XCX have dropped tracks in the island's secluded recording studio. Additionally, Jude Law filmed HBO's psychological thriller "The Third Day" and Daniel Radcliffe shot the 2012 horror film "The Woman in Black" there. (Paradisal remote isles may be charming to some but horrifying to others, it seems.)

As far as accommodations go, the island hosts a variety of options, ranging from intimate coastal cottages to sprawling village manor houses. The smallest of the available short-term properties lodges two people, while the largest can sleep up to 22. Renting out the entire island is even possible — destination wedding, anyone? There are also a few on-site restaurants, including the whimsically named The Puffin and The Shack, as well as pop-up eateries throughout the year. Take a dip in the island's heated pool or venture off on a complimentary bicycle to explore the local paths and vast wildlife population. Spot pheasants, rabbits, donkeys, and owls (it's the only place in England where you can see all five native species of owls). And a general word to the wise regarding travel windows for your journey: As the country can be known for its overcast, wet weather, the best time to visit the English destination for warmer, sunnier days is during the summer or early autumn.

