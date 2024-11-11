The Luxe Island Near London Popular With Celebs That Feels Worlds Away From The City
Most inaugural visits across the pond to England include a few nights in London, the United Kingdom's capital city that's known for, well, heaps of things. Of course there's the unmistakable historic landmarks like the Tower Bridge, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, and Buckingham Palace. Then you've got a vibrant pub scene, world-renowned Michelin-star restaurants, and glamorous five-star hotels to boot.
If you travel a little outside of London's city limits to the west, you'll find exceedingly charming, unmissable countryside destinations, such as the Cotswolds, and highly academic college towns, like Oxford. But head to the east and you'll discover a tiny private isle that's both a feat of nature and a favorite getaway among celebrities: Osea Island. Located about two hours east of London by car in the county of Essex, this unexpected 380-acre island, with a storied history and delightful present, may be tricky to get to. However, it's worth every moment of the perfectly timed journey.
The unusual journey to Osea Island
Have you ever heard of a tidal island? Well, that's what Osea is. Similar to the famed Mont Saint-Michel in France, the island is only reachable by land during low tide, which occurs twice a day and lasts only about four hours. When the high tide rolls in, the destination is only accessible by water, with its connecting causeway vanishing under the lapping waves. Throughout England, you'll find a handful of these fair-weather islands, like the Holy Island up north in Lindisfarne and St. Michael's Mount to the southwest in Cornwall.
To reach Osea, situated in the Blackwater Estuary, you'll have to time the tides to drive over the tidal causeway. Osea's causeway is an extremely unique one, as it was built some 2,000 years ago by the Romans. In addition to hopping on a water taxi from the nearby mainland (only available at high tide), there's another transportation option to the island. For those with deeper pockets, Osea is just a 20-minute helicopter ride from London. A note to intrepid travelers: If this hard-to-reach island isn't your thing, nearby Northey Island, dating back to Viking times and known as Britain's oldest battlefield, can be found just to the west. However, note that a permit is needed to access the island and explore its salt marshes and wildlife habitat.
A relaxing retreat with charming cottages and celebrity appeal
Osea Island is colloquially known as the "Necker of Essex," a nod to Sir Richard Branson's idyllic Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. Osea is currently privately owned by Nigel Frieda, a British music producer known for his work with the all-female pop group the Sugababes. But the celeb connections don't stop there. Rihanna and Charlie XCX have dropped tracks in the island's secluded recording studio. Additionally, Jude Law filmed HBO's psychological thriller "The Third Day" and Daniel Radcliffe shot the 2012 horror film "The Woman in Black" there. (Paradisal remote isles may be charming to some but horrifying to others, it seems.)
As far as accommodations go, the island hosts a variety of options, ranging from intimate coastal cottages to sprawling village manor houses. The smallest of the available short-term properties lodges two people, while the largest can sleep up to 22. Renting out the entire island is even possible — destination wedding, anyone? There are also a few on-site restaurants, including the whimsically named The Puffin and The Shack, as well as pop-up eateries throughout the year. Take a dip in the island's heated pool or venture off on a complimentary bicycle to explore the local paths and vast wildlife population. Spot pheasants, rabbits, donkeys, and owls (it's the only place in England where you can see all five native species of owls). And a general word to the wise regarding travel windows for your journey: As the country can be known for its overcast, wet weather, the best time to visit the English destination for warmer, sunnier days is during the summer or early autumn.