One Of Philly's Most Sought-After Neighborhoods Is Cobbled, Lush-Lined, And Has Famous Eateries
Immerse yourself in one of America's most underrated cities when you jaunt down the cobblestone streets of Society Hill. This Downtown Philadelphia neighborhood's tree-lined lanes invite visitors to get out and explore everything from historic architecture to local restaurants. Once the home base for Dolley Madison, Society Hill sits on the banks of the Delaware River dividing Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Travelers who touch down in Society Hill will find a serene residential area with several intriguing attractions within walking distance.
While most popular to visit in the warm summer months, this Philadelphia destination offers some enticing opportunities for shoulder-season visitors too. In spring, the city's cherry blossoms bloom, making walking around town extra fun. If you can handle frosty winter weather, you may also enjoy perusing nearby holiday markets and events. No matter when you go, get the most out of your Society Hill vacation by checking out this guide to the area's top attractions and restaurants.
Discover Society Hill on a personalized walking tour
Whether you're a dedicated history buff or casual city explorer, you can experience the best of Society Hill during a personalized walking tour of Philadelphia's historic Jewish Quarter, available on Viator. While there are many fascinating places to check out in Philly (including one of America's top endangered historical sites), this Society Hill walking tour is worth prioritizing for an important reason. The neighborhood was once part of Philadelphia's bustling Jewish Quarter, where Jewish immigrants built communities and businesses. On a walking tour starting at South 6th Street and Spruce Street, Society Hill visitors will learn about the historic Jewish Quarter through stops at synagogues, bakeries, schools, theaters, and more.
Before you book your tour, know that this experience takes places in the morning or afternoon, with hours of availability depending on the day. Private groups of up to 10 people can schedule a tour for around $480 on any day of the week except Saturday. The tour ends after roughly two hours at Society Hill Synagogue. Visitors hungry for more sightseeing can continue their Philadelphia adventures across the street at James Madison's House and down the road at the Thomas Sully Residence.
The best places to eat in Society Hill
In a city home to one of the world's best pizzerias, a neighborhood has to serve up some incredible meals to be praised for its food scene. Society Hill's restaurants deliver with delectable cuisine ranging from upscale Italian food to tacos and ramen.
For a brunch featuring cranberry-orange scones, broccoli cheddar frittatas, and fresh doughnuts, visit Talula's Garden by Washington Square. At lunch, head to the aptly named Tacos & Ramen for vegan ramen or shrimp tempura tacos. When you're ready for dinner, dessert, and drinks, swing by Positano Coast for fare inspired by Italy's Amalfi Coast. If you're looking for a halal menu with gluten-free and vegan options, Bon Kif Grill is a solid choice for lunch and dinner. Travelers with a sweet tooth will also appreciate fantastic local bakeries like Sweet Life Bakeshop. Open from Wednesday to Sunday, this spot sells decadent treats like salted caramel banana pudding, sweet potato cupcakes, and pineapple upside-down cake.