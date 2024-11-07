Escape The Crowds In Rome At A Unique Architectural District With 18 Palaces
Visiting Rome is a treat for architecture lovers, from the opulent Baroque motifs of the Trevi Fountain to the classical arches of the Colosseum and the Renaissance grandeur of St. Peter's Basilica. For a hidden gem away from the crowds of Rome's most famous attractions, check out the Quartiere Coppedè (Coppedè District). This little slice of architectural heaven is located in the northeastern Trieste district, just a few blocks from the renowned Villa Borghese.
The Quartiere Coppedè complex was designed and built by architect Gino Coppedè between 1915 and 1927. The zone boasts 18 distinct palaces centered around the circular Piazza Mincio. This small district is a mishmash of architectural styles, from Liberty and Art Deco to Gothic and medieval, with a hint of Greek and Roman. In short, it's a sensory overload of ornate facades decked out in frescos, sculptures, and wrought iron details that beg to be photographed. Once the homes of the 20th-century Roman upper-middle class, these buildings are now embassies, schools, and private residences. Uncover the beauty of the amazing Quartiere Coppedè away from tourist crowds in the perfect city to kick off an Italian vacation.
Frescos, frog fountains, and epic palaces in the Quartiere Coppedè
Your visit to the intriguing Quartiere Coppedè begins at the imposing stone archway on Via Dora. After passing under the arch's elegant wrought iron chandelier, you're greeted with Instagram-worthy views of Piazza Minci. Admire the plaza's centerpiece, the whimsical Fontana delle Rane (Frog Fountain), a nod to Bernini's iconic Fontana delle Tartarughe (Turtle Fountain) in Piazza Mattei. Overlooking the gurgling stone frogs are two of the district's most famous buildings, Palazzina del Ragno and the Villino delle Fate. The Palazzina del Ragno (Spider Palace), is aptly named for the golden spider resting on a web above the main doorway. This butter-yellow building is bursting with sculptural character, from the snarling stone lions to the stoic Assyro-Babylonian face that watches over the entrance.
Across the street from Palazzina del Ragno is the equally impressive and eclectic Villino delle Fate (Villas of the Fairies). These conjoined asymmetrical villas feature decadent arches and vivid paintings, straight out of a fairytale. The exterior is richly decorated in frescos, including a prominent depiction of the Duomo and the inscription "Fiorenza Bella," a tribute to Gino Coppedè's hometown of Florence. After wandering the charming streets of the Quartiere Coppedè, stop by Pasticceria Grué for a pick-me-up. Regarded as one of the best bakeries in Rome, the artfully crafted selection of sweet treats offers sinfully flaky cornettos, specialty cakes, and jewel-toned macarons.
Swiss chalets, Roman ruins, and English gardens at Villa Torlonia
For more epic architecture, check out Villa Torlonia. Located less than one mile from the Quartiere Coppedè, the park features stunning English gardens and an eclectic collection of buildings. The hodgepodge of architecture at Villa Torlonia began in 1832 when proprietor Alessandro Torlonia commissioned architect and painter Giovan Battista Caretti to construct several unusual projects. From the striking white principal mansion, Casino Nobile, to the storybook turrets and brick walls of the Swiss-style Casina delle Civette (the Little House of Owls), along with a Moorish-inspired greenhouse and fake Roman ruins, you won't be bored at Villa Torlonia.
The property was also the residence of Benito Mussolini from 1925 to 1943 and was later converted into a vegetable garden during the war. Mussolini's air raid bunkers can be toured with a guide (in Italian) for World War II history buffs. The estate has since been restored to its former glory and is free for visitors to wander and marvel at the jumble of architecture. To enter the main buildings, like the museums of Casino Nobile and Casina delle Civette, a ticket is required, which can be purchased at the entrance gate for around $10. To continue your adventure through Italy, visit Tivoli or Naples, some of the best destinations for a day trip from Rome by train.