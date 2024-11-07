Escape The Crowds In Rome At A Unique Architectural District With 18 Palaces

Visiting Rome is a treat for architecture lovers, from the opulent Baroque motifs of the Trevi Fountain to the classical arches of the Colosseum and the Renaissance grandeur of St. Peter's Basilica. For a hidden gem away from the crowds of Rome's most famous attractions, check out the Quartiere Coppedè (Coppedè District). This little slice of architectural heaven is located in the northeastern Trieste district, just a few blocks from the renowned Villa Borghese.

The Quartiere Coppedè complex was designed and built by architect Gino Coppedè between 1915 and 1927. The zone boasts 18 distinct palaces centered around the circular Piazza Mincio. This small district is a mishmash of architectural styles, from Liberty and Art Deco to Gothic and medieval, with a hint of Greek and Roman. In short, it's a sensory overload of ornate facades decked out in frescos, sculptures, and wrought iron details that beg to be photographed. Once the homes of the 20th-century Roman upper-middle class, these buildings are now embassies, schools, and private residences. Uncover the beauty of the amazing Quartiere Coppedè away from tourist crowds in the perfect city to kick off an Italian vacation.

