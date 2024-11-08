One Of Northern California's Best-Kept Secrets Is A White Sand Beach Full Of Hiking Trails
There's no denying Northern California's natural beauty. This region includes breathtaking coastal destinations that will leave travelers in awe. One such place is Stinson Beach, located next to Mount Tamalpais State Park. This hidden haven is about an hour away from San Francisco, in Marin County, home to America's oldest cheese shop. Stinson Beach pertains to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and is a must-visit in Northern California. Why, you ask? As one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "There is a long expanse of white sand and cool rock formations on one end. It is a peaceful place to walk the beach, listen to the waves hitting the beach and relax."
However, this is far from its only allure. Stinson Beach, which is a swimming beach and free to visit, is a great starting point for a hike. The Dipsea Trail Head can lead hikers from Stinson Beach into Mount Tamalpais State Park and the Muir Woods National Monument. As they traverse deeper away from the sea, hikers will be transported into a lush redwood forest. The Matt Davis Trail Head can also be found at Stinson Beach.
Note that AllTrails has various routes to help you plan a hike from Stinson Beach. One popular trek on the platform is the 6.2-mile Dipsea to Steep Ravine Loop from Stinson Beach. The Steep Ravine Trail is known for featuring a wooden ladder that can be climbed by hikers. Undoubtedly, Stinson Beach is ripe for exploration and ideal for a day trip or weekend getaway .
Accommodations in Stinson Beach, California
Stinson Beach is one of many underrated beach towns in California that offer a beautiful escape. That said, if you search Airbnb, you'll find that there are a number of dreamy listings for Stinson Beach. Take, for instance, this Oceanview Retreat, a guest favorite. Surrounded by greenery, this guesthouse has a Japanese soaking tub, outdoor shower, and a queen bed. Another bonus? One Airbnb reviewer explained, "For hikers like us, this is the perfect launching place for the Matt Davis trail and the Dipsea trail."
This Romantic Creekside Cottage is conveniently near the Dipsea Trail Head and is another guest favorite. It features skylights, access to a pool, and more. "Falling asleep at night hearing the ocean in the background and the stream running and bubbling on the side was such a healing and beautiful experience," states an Airbnb review. Both options are ideal for solo travelers or couples.
There are also larger properties available on Airbnb, like this highly-rated mid-century-style two bedroom home, which can accommodate four guests. Keep in mind that as mentioned by the host in the listing, this property is available to book for a minimum of four or five nights, depending on the season. Alternatively, there's Sandpiper Lodging at the Beach. Seen in the TikTok above, it features rooms with kitchenettes and a queen or king bed. Cottages and a casita are also available for booking.
Amenities and eateries in Stinson Beach, California
Before you head to Stinson Beach, here's what you need to know about this underrated Northern California gem. Stinson Beach is open daily at 9:00 a.m.. Parking and restrooms are available. Stinson Beach is accessible and offers beach wheelchairs. If interested in one for your visit, you can contact the National Park Service online. If you're planning to swim, the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy states that Stinson Beach has lifeguards from Memorial Day to Labor Day. In addition to white sand, hiking trails, and lovely lodging options, Stinson Beach is also home to a few eateries, like Parkside Cafe.
Open daily, they serve breakfast dishes, such as avocado toast and brioche French Toast. Coffee, lattes, and other drinks are available and are perfect for getting the day started before a beach day or hike. Seafood dishes, sandwiches, and pizza, are on the lunch and dinner menu. For those who are in a rush, Parkside Cafe also has a snack bar offering burgers, clam chowder, and more.
There's also Breakers Cafe. Here, visitors can dine on burritos, wraps, and poke. At the time of this writing, Breakers Cafe is only open Thursday to Monday. If you need to purchase groceries or snacks during your time at Stinson Beach, head to the Stinson Beach Market.
Liked this story? Read more about other Northern California destinations such as Kirby Cove, a secret beachside campground in the shadow of San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.