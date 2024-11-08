One Of Northern California's Best-Kept Secrets Is A White Sand Beach Full Of Hiking Trails

There's no denying Northern California's natural beauty. This region includes breathtaking coastal destinations that will leave travelers in awe. One such place is Stinson Beach, located next to Mount Tamalpais State Park. This hidden haven is about an hour away from San Francisco, in Marin County, home to America's oldest cheese shop. Stinson Beach pertains to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and is a must-visit in Northern California. Why, you ask? As one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "There is a long expanse of white sand and cool rock formations on one end. It is a peaceful place to walk the beach, listen to the waves hitting the beach and relax."

Advertisement

However, this is far from its only allure. Stinson Beach, which is a swimming beach and free to visit, is a great starting point for a hike. The Dipsea Trail Head can lead hikers from Stinson Beach into Mount Tamalpais State Park and the Muir Woods National Monument. As they traverse deeper away from the sea, hikers will be transported into a lush redwood forest. The Matt Davis Trail Head can also be found at Stinson Beach.

Note that AllTrails has various routes to help you plan a hike from Stinson Beach. One popular trek on the platform is the 6.2-mile Dipsea to Steep Ravine Loop from Stinson Beach. The Steep Ravine Trail is known for featuring a wooden ladder that can be climbed by hikers. Undoubtedly, Stinson Beach is ripe for exploration and ideal for a day trip or weekend getaway .

Advertisement