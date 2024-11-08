The Secret Coastal Village In Portugal Perfect For Unmatched Cliffside Scenery And Swimming

Tourists and locals love to visit the massive natural pool at the bottom of the cliff. People walk and sit along the edge that borders the sand, which caves in the middle. The pool cavity catches waves from the Atlantic Ocean at high tide. Many TripAdvisor reviewers write that swimming in this natural pool is a highlight of their vacation and something they recommend other visitors do too.

Overhead, lifeguards sit on rooftops to look out for swimmers in the pool and at the small beach, Praia das Azenhas do Mar. It's a short decline around the side of the pool, but you don't have to walk far — the shoreline is only about 100 feet wide. You may not be able to go during high tide because the waves nearly swallow the area. However, when you get the chance to whip out your towel and soak in some vitamin D, you'll feel utterly relaxed. The sandy stretch feels so private, it's as if it was made just for you and your travel companion.

Other popular water activities include surfing and bodyboarding. You can take a class with the instructors from Sintra Surf School and catch waves in the sparkling blue ocean.

