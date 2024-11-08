The Secret Coastal Village In Portugal Perfect For Unmatched Cliffside Scenery And Swimming
No, you're not at a souvenir shop turning a swivel full of postcards. The place above exists. This stunning location is along the Portuguese coast. While most people get caught deciding between Lisbon or Porto, we'll do you one better. About an hour northwest of Lisbon is Azenhas do Mar, which translates to "Watermills of the Sea." It got its name just as you'd imagine — there were once watermills powered by the sea there.
The cliffside village overlooks aqua-blue waves and a natural pool. Visitors can enjoy the magnificent views along the rocky shoreline as they dip into the lagoon, or take in a birds-eye view of this hidden gem from the top of the cliff. You'll know you have reached the village when you see the white-painted buildings and burnt-orange roofs. In the mid-20th century, wealthy families flocked to Azenhas do Mar for a private escape — and it's no wonder they did.
A natural swimming pool and coastal activities
Tourists and locals love to visit the massive natural pool at the bottom of the cliff. People walk and sit along the edge that borders the sand, which caves in the middle. The pool cavity catches waves from the Atlantic Ocean at high tide. Many TripAdvisor reviewers write that swimming in this natural pool is a highlight of their vacation and something they recommend other visitors do too.
Overhead, lifeguards sit on rooftops to look out for swimmers in the pool and at the small beach, Praia das Azenhas do Mar. It's a short decline around the side of the pool, but you don't have to walk far — the shoreline is only about 100 feet wide. You may not be able to go during high tide because the waves nearly swallow the area. However, when you get the chance to whip out your towel and soak in some vitamin D, you'll feel utterly relaxed. The sandy stretch feels so private, it's as if it was made just for you and your travel companion.
Other popular water activities include surfing and bodyboarding. You can take a class with the instructors from Sintra Surf School and catch waves in the sparkling blue ocean.
Fresh seafood at the main cliffside restaurant
There are several iconic cities in Europe for foodies. In Portugal, Rick Steves believes Lisbon is the best food destination in the country. Certainly Lisbon has more restaurants than Azenhas do Mar. However, the seafood at the village's main restaurant, Restaurante Piscinas, poses competition to the Portuguese capital's cuisine. Octopus salad, Portuguese crayfish, and braised tuna steak are just some of the mouthwatering options on the menu. Considering the restaurant's proximity to the ocean, you bet the kitchen staff uses only fresh, local products. Additionally, it has an extensive wine list, with many locally owned labels, such as Quinta do Pinto and Quinta do Vallado.
You can take a front seat for the magic of Portugal's coastal views at this elevated dining establishment. It's one of the most incredible spots to watch the sunset with a refreshing glass of port wine. You don't want to miss the way the sun paints the sky pink and orange hues as it disappears beyond the horizon. The restaurant has long windows that open up the space, a patio, and a beach bar, where there is sometimes live music. Restaurante Piscinas is the perfect place to end your day of adventure and take in all the charms Azenhas do Mar has to offer.