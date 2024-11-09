Maryland's Oldest Town Is A Scenic Spot So Rich With History That It Acts As An Outdoor Museum
Full of vibrant cities, world-class seafood, and beautiful coastal spots like Assateague Island, Maryland is an alluring travel destination. As one of the nation's oldest states and the home to historical landmarks such as the Washington Monument State Park and the Edgar Allan Poe House, it's also a history buff's dream come true. While there are plenty of brick-and-mortar museums to explore throughout the state, Maryland's oldest town is an outdoor living history museum.
Historic St. Mary's City began as a shared settlement with Native Americans, and it eventually became the capital of the Maryland colony. When the capital moved to Annapolis in 1696, most of St. Mary's City was deconstructed, the materials to be used elsewhere. Most of the buildings in the historic city are recreations based on archaeological studies. Throughout the once-thriving town, you'll discover a wonderland of real-life historical exhibits that include colonial-era buildings, a tobacco plantation, an archeological site, and a replica of a 17th-century trade ship. With an array of local restaurants, stunning state parks, and charming lodgings in the area, you can easily make a weekend out of it. If you want to travel back in time and explore one of America's oldest cities, Historic St. Mary's City is the perfect destination.
Explore a treasure trove of historical sites at Historic St. Mary's City
Along the walkable streets of Historic St. Mary's City, myriad outdoor exhibits celebrate its rich heritage. Take a couple of hours to explore historic buildings like the Brick Chapel of 1667 and Maryland's oldest standing agricultural structure, the Mackall Barn. On the waterfront, you can climb aboard the Maryland Dove. Modeled after a 17th-century trading ship, the vessel was built between 2019 and 2022 as a floating exhibit. The ship welcomes visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday during the spring and fall, and Wednesday through Sunday during the summer.
You can also visit the Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation, where you can learn about agricultural practices of the 1600s, explore a diverse English garden, and mingle with livestock including pigs, chickens, and Red Devon cows. If you're interested in archaeology, be sure to check out the St. John's Site Museum. Tucked into the St. Mary's College campus, the free exhibit digs deep into the town's archeological history with a collection of excavated artifacts on display.
Enjoy delicious food and epic views
After your journey back in time, you can head to one of St. Mary's nearby restaurants to refuel. In town, The Ruddy Duck Seafood & Alehouse serves first-rate seafood and delicious drafts with panoramic water views, or you can grab a pizza and a pint at St. James Deli and Spirits. You can also buy a to-go sandwich to take to the nearby Point Lookout State Park. The park is open from sunrise to sunset, and you can bask in its peaceful surroundings and admire the historic Point Lookout Lighthouse overlooking the water.
When you're ready to call it a day, there are plenty of nearby lodgings, ranging from budget-friendly hotels to romantic B&Bs to elevate your coastal couple's trip. Among the best of these local accommodations, just north of Point Lookout State Park, you'll find the elegant Swanendele Inn. The waterside B&B features luxurious suites, vibrant gardens, and wrap-around porches with spectacular views. Tripadvisor users love its delicious breakfasts, cozy beds, and easily available kayaks and canoes for rent. If you want to chain St. Mary's with another historic Maryland destination, check out our guide to the small town of Easton, located on the other side of the Chesapeake Bay.