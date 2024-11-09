Maryland's Oldest Town Is A Scenic Spot So Rich With History That It Acts As An Outdoor Museum

Full of vibrant cities, world-class seafood, and beautiful coastal spots like Assateague Island, Maryland is an alluring travel destination. As one of the nation's oldest states and the home to historical landmarks such as the Washington Monument State Park and the Edgar Allan Poe House, it's also a history buff's dream come true. While there are plenty of brick-and-mortar museums to explore throughout the state, Maryland's oldest town is an outdoor living history museum.

Advertisement

Historic St. Mary's City began as a shared settlement with Native Americans, and it eventually became the capital of the Maryland colony. When the capital moved to Annapolis in 1696, most of St. Mary's City was deconstructed, the materials to be used elsewhere. Most of the buildings in the historic city are recreations based on archaeological studies. Throughout the once-thriving town, you'll discover a wonderland of real-life historical exhibits that include colonial-era buildings, a tobacco plantation, an archeological site, and a replica of a 17th-century trade ship. With an array of local restaurants, stunning state parks, and charming lodgings in the area, you can easily make a weekend out of it. If you want to travel back in time and explore one of America's oldest cities, Historic St. Mary's City is the perfect destination.

Advertisement