Enjoy Big City Activities At A Small Town In Maryland With Award-Winning Food And Upscale Shops

Easton, Maryland, treats travelers to an enticing blend of upscale boutiques, historic sites, and award-winning restaurants. The small town is home to around 17,225 people and is located about 70 miles from Baltimore (which has a TikTok-approved library you need to visit). In Easton, you can start your day with breakfast at an adorable local diner, then hunt for vintage books before touring the historic district. Adventurous visitors can also find plenty of outdoor activities and curious attractions in Easton. Local outfitters offer sports equipment like bikes and kayaks, and nearby galleries keep the town's cultural scene active.

This impressive collection of delights makes Easton fun to visit throughout the year. Still, you'll want to plan carefully to make the most out of your trip. If you love the great outdoors, schedule your Easton escape for the spring and summer, when temperatures warm up and local landscapes flourish. Visit in the fall for the Waterfowl Festival or in winter for the Festival of Trees. No matter when you go, make sure to use this travel guide to find the region's best spots.