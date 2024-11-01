Enjoy Big City Activities At A Small Town In Maryland With Award-Winning Food And Upscale Shops
Easton, Maryland, treats travelers to an enticing blend of upscale boutiques, historic sites, and award-winning restaurants. The small town is home to around 17,225 people and is located about 70 miles from Baltimore (which has a TikTok-approved library you need to visit). In Easton, you can start your day with breakfast at an adorable local diner, then hunt for vintage books before touring the historic district. Adventurous visitors can also find plenty of outdoor activities and curious attractions in Easton. Local outfitters offer sports equipment like bikes and kayaks, and nearby galleries keep the town's cultural scene active.
This impressive collection of delights makes Easton fun to visit throughout the year. Still, you'll want to plan carefully to make the most out of your trip. If you love the great outdoors, schedule your Easton escape for the spring and summer, when temperatures warm up and local landscapes flourish. Visit in the fall for the Waterfowl Festival or in winter for the Festival of Trees. No matter when you go, make sure to use this travel guide to find the region's best spots.
Explore Easton's top attractions, activities, and historic sites
Somehow, Easton manages to maintain a cozy, small-town atmosphere while also hosting numerous eye-catching attractions. Begin your Easton explorations with a trip to the Academy Art Museum. It's free to visit and doubles as a historic site while being an ode to the arts. After perusing the museum's intriguing creations, travelers can continue their artistic adventures during one of the town's First Friday Gallery Walks. Held on the first Friday of every month, this event highlights local galleries and artisans.
Ready to explore the great outdoors? Lucky for you, outdoorsy travelers don't need to head all the way to Maryland's Assateague Island for pretty beaches, dunes, and forests. At Easton's Pickering Creek Audubon Center, visitors can marvel at 450 acres of forest, marsh, meadow, and wetlands. With over 4 miles of trails, several birdwatching platforms, and access points for kayakers, the center is a prime spot for wilderness adventures.
Easton even offers hours of fun for history buffs. Learn about landmarks that date back to the 1600s during a self-guided walking tour of Easton's historic district. Along the way, you can spot everything from a Victorian cottage to the county's first public high school.
Find the best shops and restaurants in Easton
Whether you like to window shop or stock up on souvenirs, Easton has a boutique or specialty store for you. In and around the Easton Historic District, shoppers can discover all kinds of treasures. Music enthusiasts can find vinyls at Spin Groove Records, bookworms can search for titles at Vintage Books or Flying Cloud Booksellers, and fashionistas can renew their wardrobe at Berrier. Once you're done shopping, refuel at one of Easton's excellent eateries.
While Baltimore is one of America's most underrated foodie destinations, Maryland's small-town food scenes shouldn't be ignored. In Easton, visitors can indulge in some seriously good eats. For a supremely satisfying breakfast, head to Easton Diner or grab pastries and coffee from Weather Gage. At lunch, visit Doc's Downtown Grille for crab soup or fried oysters. When you're ready for dinner, Out of the Fire is the place to be for everything from decadent starters and a glass of wine to savory seafood and delicious pizza.