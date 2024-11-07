One Of Switzerland's Best Family-Friendly Getaways Is An Underrated Car-Free Town In The Alps

Ready to create unforgettable memories with the people you love most? A trip to Switzerland is the answer. Boasting scenery to take your breath away, historical villages that whisk you back in time, the best ski slopes on the planet, and even the world's cleanest air, this idyllic European country is one you'll want to return to again and again. Though there is no shortage of amazing places to visit, Switzerland's charm and beauty is best exemplified in the postcard-worthy village of Mürren.

Advertisement

This historical village is perched high within the Alps and is entirely car-free, welcome to pedestrians, cyclists, skiers and snowboarders only. In the winter, the region has miles upon miles of fresh piste to enjoy. In the summer, the land transforms into a vibrant paradise of wildflowers. With many options for cozy accommodations, Mürren is a terrific setting for a family-friendly getaway.

Despite its remote location, many of Switzerland's best attractions are easily accessible from Mürren, including the highest peak in all of Europe, the UNESCO-designated medieval Old City of Berne, the crystalline lakes of Interlaken, and much more. No matter which season you visit, the magic of Mürren is plentiful. Let's dive into everything you need to know about this exceptional place and how to plan the perfect itinerary.

Advertisement