One Of Switzerland's Best Family-Friendly Getaways Is An Underrated Car-Free Town In The Alps
Ready to create unforgettable memories with the people you love most? A trip to Switzerland is the answer. Boasting scenery to take your breath away, historical villages that whisk you back in time, the best ski slopes on the planet, and even the world's cleanest air, this idyllic European country is one you'll want to return to again and again. Though there is no shortage of amazing places to visit, Switzerland's charm and beauty is best exemplified in the postcard-worthy village of Mürren.
This historical village is perched high within the Alps and is entirely car-free, welcome to pedestrians, cyclists, skiers and snowboarders only. In the winter, the region has miles upon miles of fresh piste to enjoy. In the summer, the land transforms into a vibrant paradise of wildflowers. With many options for cozy accommodations, Mürren is a terrific setting for a family-friendly getaway.
Despite its remote location, many of Switzerland's best attractions are easily accessible from Mürren, including the highest peak in all of Europe, the UNESCO-designated medieval Old City of Berne, the crystalline lakes of Interlaken, and much more. No matter which season you visit, the magic of Mürren is plentiful. Let's dive into everything you need to know about this exceptional place and how to plan the perfect itinerary.
About the beautiful village of Mürren
Mürren is an extraordinary place, both in its history and natural surroundings. At an elevation of over 5,400 feet, it is the highest continually inhabited village in Bern, one of the 25 cantons (or states) in Switzerland. It is nestled within the Alps and positioned like a natural balcony that overlooks the Lauterbrunnen Valley mountains. In the warmer months, the valley comes alive with wildflowers, thundering waterfalls, and cows grazing the rolling green pastures. Its remote location makes it unique to many other places in Switzerland — and the world, for that matter. There are no cars to be found in Mürren, and traveling into the village is only possible by bike, on foot, or public transportation from Lauterbrunnen.
This scenic village dates way back to the 13th century. It is a former settlement by the people of the Lötschental Valley, and their charming colorful homes still remain. Today, the town draws visitors from all over the world for its beautiful atmosphere, quintessential Swiss charm, and world-class skiing at Mürren Schilthorn, the highest-altitude resort for winter sports in the Bernese Oberland region. The beauty of Mürren has not gone unrecognized by Hollywood. In the 1960s, the James Bond film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" was filmed on Mürren's Schilthorn Ridge. It led to the creation of a now-famous revolving restaurant in Mürren, the Piz Gloria, which was used as a filming destination.
The best family-friendly activities in and around Mürren
There is so much to discover in this beautiful Swiss mountain town in all four seasons. It goes without saying that this region is a paradise for outdoor sports. The region of Mürren has close to 33 miles of thrilling ski and snowboard runs in unbelievably picturesque surroundings. If that's not enough, there are over 45 chairlifts and cable cars throughout the Lauterbrunnen Valley, providing connections to over 136 miles of pristine powdery slopes.
If a family hiking trip is more what you have in mind, plan your visit during summer or fall. These months offer seemingly endless opportunities for hiking in the valley. For unbeatable views, be sure to embark on the Mürren Blumental Trail. Also known as the "Flower Valley" trail, this breathtaking hike is dotted with colorful wildflowers in the early weeks of summer.
Mürren is a gateway to many other adventures in the Lauterbrunnen Valley, including the Jungfraujoch, a railway that whisks you to the highest point in all of Europe. Other points of interest include the expansive beauty of the Bernese Oberland Valley and the town of Interlaken, a Swiss resort town situated between two lakes. Also worthy of your bucket list is to take one of Europe's most scenic train rides to the Old City of Berne, a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its medieval architecture.