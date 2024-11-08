Hidden In The City Center Of Rome Is A Romantic Garden Oasis Dubbed 'Paradise On Earth'
Perhaps no city on Earth reflects centuries of history as beautifully as Rome, where architecture, art, fashion, and food are truly celebrated. But in this dazzling capital, which is the best place to kick off a vacation in Italy, where should one stay? One of the Eternal City's most legendary and glamorous haunts, the Hotel de Russie is housed in an elegant 19th-century palazzo just steps from the sprawling Villa Borghese park. However, the hotel's pièce de résistance hides behind its coral-hued facade, where a leafy courtyard of terraced gardens, trickling fountains, and balustraded staircases is cocooned away from the city's crowds. In fact, the French writer Jean Cocteau referred to the Hotel de Russie as "paradise on earth" when he stayed there with his dear friend Pablo Picasso in 1917.
The hotel, named for its Russian aristocratic clientele, closed during World War II when the building was overtaken by the Italian military. Later the property was repurposed as a television company's headquarters. It wasn't until 2000 that Rocco Forte Hotels resurrected the grand hotel's legacy, reopening the Roman retreat with 120 rooms and suites, the refined Jardin de Russie restaurant, and the famed garden bar, which is a chic gathering place for Romans and travelers alike.
Inside the Hotel de Russie
The heartbeat of the Hotel de Russie is its lush courtyard, which spans over 30,000 square feet. This picturesque place deserves to be added to the list of the most romantic destinations in Rome. The Jardin de Russie restaurant and the Stravinskij Bar are open to the public even for those not staying at the hotel. There, amidst a canopy of palm trees and tumbling roses, is a private corner for a romantic tête-à-tête or convivial family dinner.
Le Jardin de Russie is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The mornings at the restaurant are peaceful, while dinner is an elegant affair with candlelit meals of classic Roman favorites, such as cacio e pepe and veal saltimbocca. The Stravinskij Bar serves creative cocktails inspired by the hotel's history. Above the courtyard, the stunning rooms and suites beckon, some of which overlook this garden sanctuary, while others boast private terraces. "This is one of the best hotels in the world," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Incredible location, fantastic facility (garden is the very best), but most of all, the staff are incredibly attentive and friendly."
What to see near the Hotel de Russie
The Hotel de Russie is a tranquil base for exploring the best of Rome's multitude of historic and cultural attractions. The hotel is a short stroll to the entrance of the Villa Borghese, one of Rome's largest parks, which covers nearly 200 acres. Visitors can roam the park's lovely gardens, rent a rowboat to drift past the 18th-century Temple of Aesculapius, or admire Renaissance masterpieces by Caravaggio and Titian at the Borghese Gallery.
A less than 10-minute walk from the hotel down Via Balbuino leads to the iconic Spanish Steps — a site to see even if only in Rome for one day. The steep stairway connects the Piazza di Spagna and the 16th-century Trinità dei Monti church, a famous pilgrimage site. The Hotel de Russie is also well-situated for fashion lovers, as it is surrounded by top boutiques and the flagship stores of Fendi, Valentino, and Bulgari, which were all founded in Rome. At the end of a busy day of discovery, return to the hotel to sip tea in the garden or get a spa treatment at the De Russie Spa.