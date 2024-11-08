Hidden In The City Center Of Rome Is A Romantic Garden Oasis Dubbed 'Paradise On Earth'

Perhaps no city on Earth reflects centuries of history as beautifully as Rome, where architecture, art, fashion, and food are truly celebrated. But in this dazzling capital, which is the best place to kick off a vacation in Italy, where should one stay? One of the Eternal City's most legendary and glamorous haunts, the Hotel de Russie is housed in an elegant 19th-century palazzo just steps from the sprawling Villa Borghese park. However, the hotel's pièce de résistance hides behind its coral-hued facade, where a leafy courtyard of terraced gardens, trickling fountains, and balustraded staircases is cocooned away from the city's crowds. In fact, the French writer Jean Cocteau referred to the Hotel de Russie as "paradise on earth" when he stayed there with his dear friend Pablo Picasso in 1917.

Advertisement

The hotel, named for its Russian aristocratic clientele, closed during World War II when the building was overtaken by the Italian military. Later the property was repurposed as a television company's headquarters. It wasn't until 2000 that Rocco Forte Hotels resurrected the grand hotel's legacy, reopening the Roman retreat with 120 rooms and suites, the refined Jardin de Russie restaurant, and the famed garden bar, which is a chic gathering place for Romans and travelers alike.