The World's Largest Castle By Land Area Is A Vibrant, Impressive Beauty In Europe

While Europe is known for its many fairy-tale-like hidden castles, there is one that is the largest of them all: Malbork Castle, a magnificent brick 13th-century fortress outside of, Poland that sprawls over 52 acres. After conquering Prussia in the Prussian Crusades, the Teutonic Order, a Catholic military order, constructed the castle as its headquarters. Once home to 3,000 knights Gdańsk, the Malbork Castle functioned as an enormous complex until the Order's power waned in the 15th century. Malbork Castle then became a Polish royal residence and later was controlled by the Germans until the end of World War II, during which much of the castle was heavily destroyed. After undergoing extensive restoration work in the following years, it opened to the public as a museum in 1961. Malbork Castle, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997, is renowned for its beautiful and sophisticated Gothic architecture and prime site on the banks of the Nogat River.

Malbork is a must-visit on a trip to Poland, a country that brims with rich history and is also incredibly safe. In fact, the country sees the least amount of pickpocketing in all of Europe. The castle is about a 45-minute drive from Gdańsk, a picturesque canal city like Amsterdam's laidback sister with fewer crowds. The best time to visit Malbork is the summer months when temperatures hover around 72 degrees Fahrenheit and the castle's extensive grounds and structures can be comfortably explored.