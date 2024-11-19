The World's Largest Castle By Land Area Is A Vibrant, Impressive Beauty In Europe
While Europe is known for its many fairy-tale-like hidden castles, there is one that is the largest of them all: Malbork Castle, a magnificent brick 13th-century fortress outside of, Poland that sprawls over 52 acres. After conquering Prussia in the Prussian Crusades, the Teutonic Order, a Catholic military order, constructed the castle as its headquarters. Once home to 3,000 knights Gdańsk, the Malbork Castle functioned as an enormous complex until the Order's power waned in the 15th century. Malbork Castle then became a Polish royal residence and later was controlled by the Germans until the end of World War II, during which much of the castle was heavily destroyed. After undergoing extensive restoration work in the following years, it opened to the public as a museum in 1961. Malbork Castle, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997, is renowned for its beautiful and sophisticated Gothic architecture and prime site on the banks of the Nogat River.
Malbork is a must-visit on a trip to Poland, a country that brims with rich history and is also incredibly safe. In fact, the country sees the least amount of pickpocketing in all of Europe. The castle is about a 45-minute drive from Gdańsk, a picturesque canal city like Amsterdam's laidback sister with fewer crowds. The best time to visit Malbork is the summer months when temperatures hover around 72 degrees Fahrenheit and the castle's extensive grounds and structures can be comfortably explored.
Touring Malbork Castle
For a guided tour of the world's largest castle, embark on Viator's Malbork Castle Tour from Gdańsk. The half-day trip commences at 8 a.m. when you will be picked up from your accommodation in Gdańsk and driven in an air-conditioned minibus to Malbork Castle, which takes just under an hour. Once there, your expert guide will walk you through the castle's major highlights while providing detailed history and context of its construction and inhabitants. You will see the Palace of the Grand Masters, the lavish 14th-century residence of the supreme head of the Teutonic Order, housing his private chambers and chapel. You will also visit the Castle Church of Blessed Virgin Mary, which was largely damaged during World War II and restored in 2016. The church houses treasures such as the Golden Gate, an architectural feat of Last Judgment scenes, and a 26-foot-tall Mary and Child sculpture. The castle is also home to an array of impressive collections— some of which survived the war and some collected since then — from amber artworks and original medieval furniture to Teutonic militaria and rare numismatics.
This tour is a seamless and enriching way to experience one of Europe's most powerful and vast fortresses and learn more about Polish history. "Our guide was incredibly knowledgeable about the castle," says a Viator reviewer. "She provided historical background as well as interesting anecdotes throughout the tour. Our driver also provided a wealth of local information on the drive." The tour can accommodate up to 15 travelers and starts at $135 per person.