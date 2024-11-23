One Of The Most Beautiful Rivers In Europe Is An Emerald Green Adventure Playground

The Soča River runs for 85 miles, beginning as a karst spring in the northwest of Slovenia, within one of Europe's oldest national parks, Triglav. The imposing yet breathtaking Julian Alps, distinguished by the jagged peaks of Mount Triglav, the highest mountain in the nation, serve as a breathtaking backdrop as you snake your way down parts of the Soča River.

When it comes to adventure, the Soča River is in no short supply. By starting in the town of Bovec, you can take your pick of activities. You can raft down the river in an inflatable boat. Hop on a single-person, sit-on-top kayak, and maneuver your way along the currents with a guide (a trip highlight for me). Cast your line in search of the river's popular native fish, the marble (Soča) trout, on a fly fishing expedition. For history buffs, the Soča Valley also holds important significance: It was the site of a dozen, often gory, battles in World War I on the Isonzo Front. Visitors can traverse parts of The Walk of Peace, which is broken into 11 stages and stretches for 137 miles from the Julian Alps to the Adriatic, and stop at some of the trail's 300 war monuments.

As for the best time to visit Soča Valley for outdoor thrills and water sports? Late spring through early fall is your best bet for warmer, sunnier weather. The valley sees a fair amount of rain in October and November.