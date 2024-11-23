One Of The Most Beautiful Rivers In Europe Is An Emerald Green Adventure Playground
When Rick Steves, the expert on all things European travel, calls this overlooked country one of Europe's most unexpected charmers, you pay attention. You may even immediately start planning your next European adventure there. Personally, I could not agree with Steves more, having visited Slovenia for the first time this summer. It quickly skyrocketed to the top of my favorite European countries list. This central European country has a population of just over 2.1 million people. For comparison, just the borough of Brooklyn houses half a million more people than that.
But within this small-but-mighty country lies postcard-perfect natural gems, like Lake Bled, the nation's only natural island that looks like a medieval fairytale, and the crystal clear, emerald-hued waters of the winding Soča River. At a glance, you may think photos of the Soča River have been photoshopped, but I can assure you it's as wildly vibrant in person. It has rightfully earned the nickname of "Emerald Beauty," although you might catch glimpses of aquamarine or turquoise during different seasons.
The Soča River, a playground for adventure seekers
The Soča River runs for 85 miles, beginning as a karst spring in the northwest of Slovenia, within one of Europe's oldest national parks, Triglav. The imposing yet breathtaking Julian Alps, distinguished by the jagged peaks of Mount Triglav, the highest mountain in the nation, serve as a breathtaking backdrop as you snake your way down parts of the Soča River.
When it comes to adventure, the Soča River is in no short supply. By starting in the town of Bovec, you can take your pick of activities. You can raft down the river in an inflatable boat. Hop on a single-person, sit-on-top kayak, and maneuver your way along the currents with a guide (a trip highlight for me). Cast your line in search of the river's popular native fish, the marble (Soča) trout, on a fly fishing expedition. For history buffs, the Soča Valley also holds important significance: It was the site of a dozen, often gory, battles in World War I on the Isonzo Front. Visitors can traverse parts of The Walk of Peace, which is broken into 11 stages and stretches for 137 miles from the Julian Alps to the Adriatic, and stop at some of the trail's 300 war monuments.
As for the best time to visit Soča Valley for outdoor thrills and water sports? Late spring through early fall is your best bet for warmer, sunnier weather. The valley sees a fair amount of rain in October and November.
Take an unforgettable culinary detour
Turn on Netflix's visually stunning, hit gastronomic series "Chef's Table." Navigate to season two, episode five, where you'll see Chef Ana Roš dreaming up and plating stunning dishes at her restaurant in the Očak mountain foothills of the Soča Valley town of Kobarid, Hiša Franko. The restaurant — which now holds an outstanding three Michelin stars, a green Michelin star, and has been a repeat contender on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list — is hyperlocal, sourcing the freshest produce and meat from the surrounding valley. Tack on a night or two at the adjoining boutique hotel, a countryside home dating back to 1861, and whatever you do, do not skip breakfast — it was almost the worst travel decision I ever made.
If you loosely follow the Soča River's path south, you'll find one of Slovenia's most popular wine regions, Primorska, which encompasses standout districts like Goriška Brda (with the latter half sitting in Italy) and the Vipava Valley. Set out for tours and tastings at one (or several) of the small, family-owned wineries like Edi Simčič or Lepa Vida. And be sure to try unique, crisp local favorites like Rebula orZelén.