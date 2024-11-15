Drive Under A Glacier To Reach This Uniquely Wholesome Town In Alaska With Breathtaking Views
Alaska is home to many remote areas (like the stunning Unimak Island, which is perfect for wilderness lovers), and nestled along the Prince William Sound, is Whittier, a small secluded town. The only way to get to Whittier is to travel along a single-lane tunnel that runs underneath Maynard Mountain and the Portage Glacier. The Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel (aka the Whittier Tunnel) is the longest railroad-highway tunnel in North America, but you must plan your visit according to its timed schedule. The tunnel alternates on a schedule for cars and trains to pass through, and it closes at 10:30 p.m. each night.
Once you pass under the glacier and arrive in Whittier, you'll be captivated by the surrounding mountain views with glacier-capped peaks and deep fjords. The town is also incredibly unique. It has a small population of under 300 people, and most of the residents live in a single 14-story building called Begich Towers, which also contains the town's police department, post office, and grocery store, as well as a church and even a hotel. Some other residents live in Whittier Manor, which has 80 apartments.
In Whittier, you can imagine the small town vibes that are prominent. You may even come across residents wearing shirts that say "POW," meaning "prisoner of Whittier" — jokingly, of course. Whittier is also considered one of the weirdest small towns in America, according to Ranker. Although it's a tiny, remote town with only a few buildings, Whittier's scenery is as vast and dramatic as Alaska gets, and there's more to do here than you'd initially think.
Whittier is a unique Alaskan town with a rich history
Whittier was first established as a secret World War II military port because of its strategic location and cloud cover. The military constructed most of the existing structures around the town, including the Buckner Building, which is one of the biggest in Alaska. While it's abandoned today, the building is an interesting landmark that tells a story of the town's unique past.
In 1973, the population was only a small fraction of what it once was during its military years, and the town's residents decided to buy the military buildings and move in. The nature of the town's setup means that many residents don't even really need to go outside often — even the town's school is connected to the Begich Towers via an underground tunnel.
While the town's basic infrastructure leaves something to be desired for big-city explorers, Whittier is the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a unique experience. In fact, the town sees around 700,000 tourists each year. The town also has a local museum, the Whittier Museum, which offers visitors more background information about Whittier's history and the unique way of living that people enjoy here. Whether you're visiting historical sites or exploring the great outdoors amid the stunning Alaskan landscape, Whittier offers an interesting blend of remote Alaskan living and natural wonder.
Planning a trip to Whittier
For fans of the great outdoors, Whittier offers access to pristine wilderness and stunning coastal scenery. A major attraction for visitors is a boat tour through Prince William Sound, where you can spot wildlife like otters, seals, eagles, and whales while admiring the massive glaciers. Before booking, you might want to consider how to find the best Alaskan cruise for you.
Whittier is about a 1.5-hour drive from Anchorage, but since there's only one way in and one way out, visitors will want to plan ahead, as the travel times are tightly programmed — check the tunnel schedule ahead of time. One of the best times to visit is during the summer, as many attractions and tours run between May and September and the weather is milder. Because Whittier is so remote, visitors will have more luck planning where to stay and dine in advance. While most of the town lives in Begich Towers, there are also some accommodations in the building if you're looking to live like a local. In addition, the town has a few inns and hotels nearby. For dining, there are local eateries like Swiftwater Seafood, which serves fresh catches, or the Whittier Ice Cream and Pizza Parlor.
Because of its location, day trips to surrounding natural areas are a big draw for visitors. You can sign up for glacier tours, kayaking, fishing charters, and even scuba diving. Whether getting there by car, rail, or cruise ship, visitors will find Whittier to be a beautiful, one-of-a-kind Alaskan town that captures the adventurous spirit of the Last Frontier. For even more Alaskan fun, head to one of America's most underrated and adventure-packed national parks.