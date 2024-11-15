Drive Under A Glacier To Reach This Uniquely Wholesome Town In Alaska With Breathtaking Views

Alaska is home to many remote areas (like the stunning Unimak Island, which is perfect for wilderness lovers), and nestled along the Prince William Sound, is Whittier, a small secluded town. The only way to get to Whittier is to travel along a single-lane tunnel that runs underneath Maynard Mountain and the Portage Glacier. The Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel (aka the Whittier Tunnel) is the longest railroad-highway tunnel in North America, but you must plan your visit according to its timed schedule. The tunnel alternates on a schedule for cars and trains to pass through, and it closes at 10:30 p.m. each night.

Once you pass under the glacier and arrive in Whittier, you'll be captivated by the surrounding mountain views with glacier-capped peaks and deep fjords. The town is also incredibly unique. It has a small population of under 300 people, and most of the residents live in a single 14-story building called Begich Towers, which also contains the town's police department, post office, and grocery store, as well as a church and even a hotel. Some other residents live in Whittier Manor, which has 80 apartments.

In Whittier, you can imagine the small town vibes that are prominent. You may even come across residents wearing shirts that say "POW," meaning "prisoner of Whittier" — jokingly, of course. Whittier is also considered one of the weirdest small towns in America, according to Ranker. Although it's a tiny, remote town with only a few buildings, Whittier's scenery is as vast and dramatic as Alaska gets, and there's more to do here than you'd initially think.

