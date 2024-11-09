The Best Way To Take A Selfie In A Packed Place So There's No One In The Background

Whether you're on vacation or exploring the city you call home, taking a selfie to capture the moment (unless you're at the world's most dangerous selfie destinations) is a must. However, if you're in a crowded space, think a museum, botanical garden, or a bustling street, this task can become complex. This begs the question of how you're supposed to take a selfie with so many people in the background — especially when you're meant to be the focal point.

Maria the Wild, a Cincinnati-based content creator and group trip host for Wild World Tours knows a thing or two about selfies. Islands spoke exclusively to her about the best way to take a selfie in a place teeming with people. Of course, there are apps and Photoshop that can resolve this issue after the photo has been taken. However, there's no need for these if you plan accordingly.

As Maria explained, "When I'm in a packed place but want that solo look, timing is everything. I like to get to popular spots early in the morning or right at sunset when there are fewer people around — plus, the lighting is gorgeous." So, the early bird gets the worm, and potentially the best selfies. But if this isn't possible, don't worry, Maria has you covered.

