The Best Way To Take A Selfie In A Packed Place So There's No One In The Background
Whether you're on vacation or exploring the city you call home, taking a selfie to capture the moment (unless you're at the world's most dangerous selfie destinations) is a must. However, if you're in a crowded space, think a museum, botanical garden, or a bustling street, this task can become complex. This begs the question of how you're supposed to take a selfie with so many people in the background — especially when you're meant to be the focal point.
Maria the Wild, a Cincinnati-based content creator and group trip host for Wild World Tours knows a thing or two about selfies. Islands spoke exclusively to her about the best way to take a selfie in a place teeming with people. Of course, there are apps and Photoshop that can resolve this issue after the photo has been taken. However, there's no need for these if you plan accordingly.
As Maria explained, "When I'm in a packed place but want that solo look, timing is everything. I like to get to popular spots early in the morning or right at sunset when there are fewer people around — plus, the lighting is gorgeous." So, the early bird gets the worm, and potentially the best selfies. But if this isn't possible, don't worry, Maria has you covered.
When in doubt, shoot upwards
If you're in a place full of people, it might seem impossible to get a shot with just you and only you in it — even more so if you've reached your destination during its peak hours. What can be done then? As Maria told Islands, not all hope is lost. "If I can't adjust the timing, I'll find a slightly higher angle to capture the scene from above, minimizing the crowd. I'll also try to frame myself against a wall, window, or natural divider to avoid people sneaking into the shot," she said. If this is the case, consider bringing a tool like this tripod and selfie stick or a monopod so you are able to capture yourself from a higher perspective.
Keep in mind that selfie sticks have been banned at several popular tourist sites including Disneyland and The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Thus, wherever you're set on taking your selfie, make sure to check beforehand if any of these items are prohibited. Alternatively, look around the space and see if there's a ledge or somewhere you can place your phone or camera to take the photo.
Note that Android and iPhone cameras have a self-timer feature you can use. This gives you a few seconds to adjust yourself before the picture is taken. However, Maria has an additional ingenious suggestion: take a video. She stated, "I'll record a short clip, then scroll through and pick a frame where no one is passing by or where I'm perfectly positioned. And if there's still a crowd, I embrace it! Sometimes a blurred crowd can give the photo a lively, energetic feel, and it lets me stand out as the main focus."
Tips for combating selfie anxiety
Aside from the technicalities of taking a selfie in a crowded place, it's not uncommon for individuals to feel self-conscious about taking photos in public. With so many people in one place, it's only natural to feel camera shy. Nevertheless, Maria told Islands that this process doesn't have to be awkward. She said, "I pick a spot, set up my camera or phone, and focus on having fun instead of worrying about onlookers. I also remind myself that capturing these moments is part of my journey and how I choose to remember a place."
In short, forget the people around you; as noted by Maria, they are likely not paying attention anyway. In the same vein, take comfort in knowing that you don't know them, and they don't know you. If you're still apprehensive, this is another reason to consider arriving somewhere early. Not only will you be able to take a selfie sans crowds, but this could also put you at ease if you're nervous.
Lastly, Maria advised, "Don't stress about capturing the "perfect" shot. At the end of the day, remember you're doing it for your own memories and it's all for you and being able to look back on a life well lived!" Simply put, seize the day and take that selfie. For similar tips, read about the unsettling reason to stop posting your vacation photos while you're away and why you should delete some photos on your next long flight.